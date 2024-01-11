Where are Sam and Citra from 90 Day Fiancé now? Relationship status explored

Sam and Citra have earned the position of one of the strongest couples of season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which can be credited to their devotion to the relationship that they successfully maintained despite the seven seas between them.

The pair's decision to get married was previously murky due to their uncertainties about their respective religions, but viewers got clarity about it after episode 12 of season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired on January 7, 2024.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were quick to rummage around the couple's social media handles and find clues about their marriage. They might have to wait for the next episodes to see their wedding taking place, but the fact that it has taken place is confirmed by Sam's now-deleted Instagram bio, which once said, "Please leave a message for Mr. and Mrs. Wilson", according to Screenrant.

How fans confirmed Sam and Citra's marriage on 90 Day Fiancé

Sam Wilson maintained a private Instagram profile but recently opened it to the public. His handle is filled with pictures of him and Citra and has a link that takes us to their joint Cameo account.

Through Cameo, fans can ask the couple to send them a personalized video, which is chargeable. This indicates that Citra is still by Sam's side, long after the filming of the show is over.

Citra's Instagram handle is @cswlsn which reads as Citra Wilson, which is even stronger an indication of their union. Her bio says "Indonesian in America" which means if she hasn't left the country she is with Sam as she only had 90 Days in the country before her visa expired.

Sam and Citra's relationship through 90 Day Fiancé

Sam hails from Cameron in Missouri while Citra hails from West Java in Indonesia. They came across each other's profiles on a dating app and matched because they found each other physically enticing. Citra admitted to trying out the dating app because she was bored and was looking for friends.

Sam admitted to not liking her right away but slowly swooned for her personality after they started talking. Their long talks quickly lead them into a relationship. They met two years later when Sam visited Indonesia. Even though he didn't have a ring, he nevertheless decided to ask Citra to marry him. Citra said yes immediately.

Their agreement with each other wasn't enough to get them married because their religions demanded them to act a certain way. Citra asked Sam to convert to Islam as a condition of their marriage. She insisted that her family would want him to convert and if she married him without conversion, they would come to the US and take her back to Indonesia.

Sam grew up with a Christian mother but turned atheist after he grew up because of his father's influence. His father believed in aliens, which at first Sam thought was too far-fetched but later came to believe because of his encounter with a UFO. He was hesitant to convert because he didn't know if he would do justice to a faith he didn't know much about.

Episode 12 of season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé saw Sam's agreeing to convert for Citra. He even took Citra to see his Christian mom, who was happy about their marriage but disapproved of his conversion.

It also showed his revelation to Citra about his big secret of his potential jail time after his battle with drugs, which fans weren't too pleased about.

Sam's recent Instagram photo with Citra's family gives away that he will be meeting them in the upcoming episode. Fans might have to wait to see the actual wedding taking place, but it's coming soon. The next episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé is to air on January 14, 2024, on TLC at 8 pm.