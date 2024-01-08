Here is why 90 Day Fiance's Citra is worried about marriage with Sam Wilson

The drama in season 10 of 90 Day Fiance is meeting all the expectations, leaving everyone curious about what lies ahead for Sam Wilson and Citra, the show's beloved couple. In the most recent episode, things took a turn that left their future uncertain.

Sam's blunder jeopardizes his relationship with Citra and may even land him in jail. Citra is furious and unsure of what will happen next. She is also worried about Sam's possible time in prison because she cannot work in the United States. Furthermore, despite crashing at Sam's place, she is hesitant to tell her strict cop dad.

Is Citra from 90 Day Fiance concerned about marrying Sam Wilson?

In the tenth season of 90 Day Fiancé, Sam Wilson's "stupid" mistake is causing problems in his relationship with Citra. According to the show, 30-year-old Sam from Missouri is about to tie the knot with 26-year-old Citra from Indonesia.

Citra was drawn to Sam's youthful appearance on a dating app, which led to their connection more than three years ago. They became official partners a year after they first spoke, and two years after that, Sam proposed to Citra while on a trip to Indonesia on 90 Day Fiance.

Citra imposed rules on their relationship, such as not having any closeness until they were married. Herman, Citra's father, also mentioned that Sam should become an Islamic convert before their marriage. As the wedding date drew nearer, Sam and Citra encountered a serious problem that might change Herman's mind about letting his daughter wed Sam.

The information relates to Sam's possible legal issues on 90 Day Fiancé. Sam had been using Suboxone since he was 22 years old to help with withdrawal symptoms, and he had been clean for almost ten years. However, he ran into legal trouble during one of his work trips.

The 90 Day Fiance star was arrested for carrying Suboxone without a prescription bottle. He enrolled in a diversion program but failed to submit the required paperwork by the deadline, which could have resulted in jail time.

Just 12 days before their scheduled wedding on 90 Day Fiance, Citra found out about Sam's situation after coming to America. Citra was upset and concerned, wondering how Sam could have forgotten something so significant. She worried about support and job opportunities as she considered her future in America and struggled with the possibility that Sam would end up in jail.

Citra stayed with Sam Wilson in the United States despite her concerns. She posted about their shared moments in November 2023 and January 2024 with her fellow 90 Day Fiance star. Citra acknowledged the difficulties they encountered in 2023 but expressed optimism for better prospects in 2024.

Regardless, fans will be excited to see how things pan out for the couple on the remaining 90 Day Fiance season 10.