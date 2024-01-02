How many seasons of 90 Day Fiancé did Big Ed appear in? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé, TLC's long-running show featuring Americans falling in love with foreigners, has been on air since 2014. The show follows the journeys of these couples as they await their K-1 visas so they can live together in the United States of America and continue their journey forward.

One of the most famous cast members to ever appear on the show is Big Ed, or Edward Allen Brown, who was born on April 28, 1965. He first appeared in the show in 2020 along with Rose Vega and has since then appeared in five different seasons and spin-offs of the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed first appeared in the TLC franchise during Before the 90 Days season 4

The TLC star, Big Ed, has appeared in several seasons and spin-offs of 90 Day Fiancé since he first appeared on screen in 2020.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4

During season 4 of the TLC show, the cast member was paired up with a Filipina single mother, Rose Vega. When the show aired, Big Ed became one of the most talked about cast members both on screen and on the internet as he became the subject of many memes.

While the couple provided meme-worthy content for fans to enjoy, their relationship itself wasn't something fans liked. Many believed that he was being scammed by her for money and also criticized him for how he treated her. Eventually, the two broke up when Ed told Vega that he didn't want to have children in the future.

The Single Life season 1

The cast member returned to screens in The Single Life season 1, which aired in 2021. During the season, his relationship with Liz Woods was featured.

At the time, Liz was the manager of Ed's favorite restaurant and they first became friends. While they were together during the show, at the reunion special, the Tell-All segment, they revealed that they had broken up.

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 2

Big Ed returned to screens in The Single Life season 2, which also aired in 2021. During the season, Ed went to Mexico where he met Mia, but since he confessed to still being in love with Liz, things didn't work out.

Ed and Kaory's relationship was one of the most talked about equations of the TLC show at the time, since Ed asked her to marry him after a robbery left him feeling like he didn't want to waste his life.

Things didn't work out between the two as Kaory invited him for a cruise date and then ghosted him, which meant that the heartbroken 90 Day Fiancé star returned to USA alone.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7

Big Ed returned to the franchise five years after he appeared in Happily Ever After with someone who fans were familiar with. The show, which aired in 2016 saw Ed and Liz back together.

The two got back together soon after Bid Ed's dog Teddy passed away, which prompted Liz to reach out to him. While their relationship wasn't accepted by either of their families due to their past, the two decided to get engaged but had a rocky journey. The two broke up once again when Liz discovered that Ed was still in touch with Rose Vega.

The Last Resort

Big Ed and Liz both returned to screens for another spin-off of the franchise. In 2023, the 90 Day Fiancé couple was a part of the group that decided to work through their problems on screen. During the season finale, Ed proposed to her despite the two of them breaking up 13 times in the past.

The couple spoke to E! News about their time on the TLC show and noted that it saved their relationship. Liz said that they learned how to work on themselves together as well as individuals.

Although the two have broken up several times since they first met, according to InTouch Weekly, they married in August 2023 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

