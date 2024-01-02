90 Day: The Single Life season 4: Natalie and her mother reunite after 2 and a half years

90 Day: The Single Life returned to screens with a brand new season on Monday, January 1, 2024. The new installment featured fan favorites from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise as they returned in an attempt to find love again. This includes Chantel, Debbie, John, Natalie, Tim, Tyray, and Veronica.

While fans are eager to know whether the cast members will find love or not, one moment involving a mother and a daughter stood out. In the previous season, Natalie Mordovtseva's mother was stuck in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the new season started off with her mother finally making it to America and reuniting with her daughter.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.

Natalie gets emotional in the season premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life

In the season premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, which aired on Monday, January 1, 2024, on TLC, Natalie Mordovtseva reunited with her mother after a long separation.

As fans may recall, the TLC star's mother was stuck in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country. In an episode of the show which aired in October 2022, Natalie's former partner, Mike Youngquist paid for her mother to flee Ukraine.

At the time, she praised Mike to her mother by telling her about how much he helped. She noted that he was a great person because he helped her buy a ticket for her mother. She explained to the cameras that despite not having spoken to the 90 Day: The Single Life cast member for months, he had reached out, asking where her mother was.

"He would come several times to Ukraine and he cared for my mom. With this money he gave me, we got ticket for her. She flew to Bulgaria because of Michael. Thank God. Michael is a hero and I love him for that," she added.

In the season premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, fans finally saw Nedia, Natalie's mother arrive in America and an emotional Natalie receiving her at the airport.

While awaiting her arrival, the reality star noted that she was getting a little "crazy" and tried to calm herself down. The cast member told the cameras that she had been waiting for "this day" for a long time and called it a miracle. Natalie further expressed her excitement to see her mother and noted that she was "jumping" out of her pants.

When her mother finally arrived, the two hugged and cried as they hadn't seen each other in a really long time. The emotional moment saw Nedia ask Natalie why she was crying as the latter sobbed into her mother's arms.

"I cannot believe it's actually happened. My mom is finally here. I saw her last time two and a half years ago. There was no chance for mom to come ever. Because COVID, paperwork, war. Mama is so happy, I'm happy," Natalie told the cameras.

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member's mother told the reality star that she was scared during the separation. She later told the cameras that she was happy to be in America and close to her daughter.

