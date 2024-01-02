"Extremely desperate": 90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Chantel Everett in season 4 premiere

90 Day: The Single Life returned to screens with a brand new season on Monday, January 1, 2024. The TLC show, which is yet another spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé, saw several fan favorites return to screens as their love life once again became a spectacle for fans to watch.

During the season premiere, fans saw Chantel Everett from The Family Chantel on a vacation in Greece. The cast member was celebrating the end of her relationship with Pedro and was accompanied by her friends who wanted her to let loose and interact with men.

They dressed her up in a way that made her feel like a "Greek Goddess" so she would feel confident. However, her behavior throughout the segment didn't sit well with fans, who called her interactions with men desperate. One person, @bresamonee, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Chantel is coming off extremely desperate & it's only the first episode."

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on Monday, January 8, on TLC.

"Bipolar": 90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Chantel Everett's behavior in season 4 premiere

At the beginning of the episode, Chantel explained why she and Pedro, her husband of seven years, broke up. She noted that she always imagined being able to travel the world with her partner, but her relationship with Pedro was nothing like that.

While that may have been one of the factors that led to the end of their relationship, the two ultimately broke up when Pedro got a job as a realtor and distanced himself from the TLC star.

During the segment, the new 90 Day: The Single Life cast member and her friends were seen in Greece as her friends got her ready to have a good night. The cast member, who wanted to celebrate being newly single, dressed up in a cut-out revealing dress that accentuated her features. In order to pull the look off, she needed body tape instead of undergarments.

As she was getting ready, one of her friends applied the tape to her groin which made the cast member wonder how she would use the bathroom. Chantel's friend noted that she would need to change the tape.

As the night went on, the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member met and flirted with numerous men as her friends tasked her with getting "5 numbers" of men. She chatted up a man who was a sailor but things didn't seem to work out. The next man she met was a 20-year-old who took her on a ride on his bike.

Fans took to social media to react to her behavior in the episode, calling it "cringe."

