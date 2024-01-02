Who is Josh Weinstein from 90 Day: The Single Life? Cast member gets into an argument with Natalie Mordovtseva

90 Day: The Single Life returned to screens on January 1, 2024, with season 4. During the first episode of the new installment, Natalie Mordovtseva moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her beau, Josh Weinstein, but things didn't go as smoothly as they'd expected.

Josh, who is the CEO and founder of Preview Models as well as Cre8 Luck, previously appeared in season 3 of The Single Life as Natalie's love interest. In the current installment, Natalie moved to L.A. to be closer to him and was under the impression that he would help her find a home.

Although Josh promised that he would, his schedule only allowed him two days to make it happen instead of the week he had previously promised Natalie. This upset the cast member and the two got into an argument.

Josh and Natalie get into an argument about housing in 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 premiere

In the season premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, Josh and Natalie's relationship started being tested already. Natalie Mordovtseva, who moved to Los Angeles to be with him, was disappointed by him on more than one occasion in the first episode.

First, he didn't come to pick her mother up with her at the airport, which meant that the two had to figure things out on their own. Nedia, Natalie's mother, was unhappy and expressed her disappointment with the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member.

Natalie wasn't too happy about it and didn't want to discuss her boyfriend with her mother, whom she met after two and a half years.

Josh later took Natalie on a date, which was going great until the two sat down to discuss the upcoming week. Since Josh liked to plan things, the TLC star brought out her notebook so they could come up with a plan.

However, Natalie was upset that Josh wasn't going to be able to spend more than two days with her and called it "bullsh*t."

The 90 Day Fiancé star was upset since Josh was supposed to help her look for house and noted that if they were unable to find a house in two days, he would find her a place to rent.

Natalie noted that she didn't want to spend more money and was upset because he didn't seem to prioritize her.

When he dropped Natalie off at her hotel, the two got into an argument. Josh told the cameras that he was trying to find a balance in the relationship and that her getting upset worried him.

"I know Natalie has expectations of just having me full time and, you know, I have obligations. I have to work, I have kids, and I'm giving her every free moment that I have," Josh told the cameras.

The cast member returned to the parking lot and started yelling at the producers while noting that they didn't understand what she was going through. She noted that it was her life and "not a joke." She told them and Josh that she was struggling and didn't know what she was doing.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.