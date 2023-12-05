5 Most dramatic moments from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tell All Part 1

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a spinoff that documents the journeys of couples applying for the K-1 visa. Unlike the typical format where foreign nationals visit the USA, in this version, American citizens head to the hometowns of their partners.

Season 5 has just ended with its finale episode and is now airing the reunion, Tell All, in three parts. The first episode was released on December 4 and brought with it some unbelievable revelations involving many couples. Considering how the season ended, fans are expecting each episode to get more heated.

Part 1 alone had drama galore, with cheating allegations, name-calling, controlling behavior, and more. The Tell All also featured some old faces that called the relationships as they saw them, leading to larger, messier situations.

Tell All moments that left 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans shook

1) Kimberly swears at Jenny Slatten

Despite their turbulent relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kimberly and TJ were still a couple during the time of the reunion's filming. Jenny Slatten and her husband, Sumit Singh, were brought in as special guests when The Other Way couple were giving their updates. Jenny called Kimberly out for all the times she expressed her "hate" for India.

Kimberly didn't deny it and laughed it off, stating that her opinion hadn't changed. This angered Jenny, who has married into an Indian family, and demanded that Kimberly show the country respect or leave. Kimberly retaliated by calling Jenny a "c**t" and saying she didn't care for her "opinion."

2) Julio admits Kirsten was unfaithful

According to what fans had previously seen on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Julio and Kirsten had parted ways since Julio had personal matters to attend to. During the first part of Tell All, he admitted that the real reason for their separation was that Kirsten was "cheating" on him "with a friend."

He stated that there was an exchange between Kirsten and a friend, which he had an audio recording of. Although he was armed with proof of a conversation between him and Kirsten about the intricacies of this new "relationship" she was forming, she denied most of his claims before confessing that she probably "mentally cheated."

3) Sarper takes control of Shekinah

Sarper and Shekinah's partnership had become hard to watch for ardent followers of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Sarper's behavior stood out as alarming when, during the season, he asked Shekinah to weigh herself on camera. He was also verbally abusive towards her, calling her words like "b***h" and "s**t." Several cast members pointed out how "disrespectful" this was.

Sarper claims to have stopped because Shekinah's his type of healthy now, and she expressed that she feels cared for when her partner "controls" certain parts of her life. Shekinah has also cut off communication with her entire family since not many of them approve of this relationship.

4) Daniele and Yohan did not get back

Daniele and Yohan had called it quits during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Before appearing on Tell All, Daniele claimed that Yohan had been intimate with another woman not long before he was to marry Daniele. She also said that she'd received a lengthy letter from the woman herself, detailing the affair. Yohan denied the allegations and said Daniele was a "manipulator."

Their interaction was flooded with name-calling, meltdowns, and revelations. Fans didn't have the best impression of Daniele before this, and in the preview of the upcoming episode she shared, she would show them who her partner really was. She "walked in" on an uncomfortable situation in New York and plans to "expose" Yohan.

5) Holly and Wayne aren't living together

Holly and Wayne had been living apart, and Shaun Robinson was determined to know where the couple stood now. Holly shared that their situation has been distant for "four months." The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple, according to Wayne, had also not maintained their regular amount of communication during this spell.

Wayne expressed disappointment and hurt, alluding to the "not fun" feeling of staying by himself. In the teaser for the next episode, Wayne, after some hesitation, agreed when asked if Holly had "abandoned their marriage."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 was as dramatic as it gets, and now the cast is back to spill all the tea. Part 2 of the Tell All is scheduled to be released on December 11 on TLC at 8 PM ET.