"The definition of trash": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kimberly for calling Jenny a slur during the season 5 Tell-All segment

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired part 1 of the Tell-All segment on Monday, December 4, 2023. During the episode, the season 5 cast gathered to discuss their current relationship status, problems, and more, with Shaun Robinson.

Four former 90 Day celebrities also joined the cast to chime in on the various debates on set. One of the former couples who participated virtually was Jenny and Sumit, and they had strong opinions about Kimberly's behavior while living in India.

During a heated argument between Kimberly and Jenny, the current member called the Happily Ever After? alum the c-word, which didn't sit well with either the fans or the other cast members. Many took to social media to chime in on the incident. One person, @GeorgeMossey wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Jenny is showing Kimberly the difference between class & trash. Kimberly is the definition of trash."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return next week with part 2 of the Tell-All segment on TLC.

"Kim had it coming": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans react to Jenny yelling at the season 5 cast member

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, the cast gathered to discuss their relationships and their time on the show. While some cast members joined the show in-person, others connected from their home countries virtually.

Among the former cast members who took part in the Tell-All segment were Sumit and Jenny, who were unhappy with Kimberly's behavior while she was in India. When Shaun Robinson asked Jenny how she felt about the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member's behavior, the former reality star had a lot to say.

Jenny noted that Kimberly seemed very unappreciative of everything. She added that what she got was amazing in comparison and she "appreciated nothing." The former cast member added that Kimberly saying that she hated India broke her heart.

"Your opinion doesn't matter to me Jenny," Kimberly replied.

Jenny didn't appreciate the talk-back and retaliated by telling Kimberly that her opinion didn't matter to her either, adding that she should "respect India" or stay in America," all while Kimberly giggled.

The season 5 cast member then told Jenny that she didn't want to be there and the latter asked her to keep her "a** in America." Kimberly continued laughing, with Jenny adding that she is an "entitled, spoiled brat."

"You're a c*nt", Kimberly retaliated.

Jenny also told the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member to "come to India, come to Jaipur" since she would love to meet her, while Kimberly said that she would send her the address.

Kenny stepped in at this point and told Kimberly that she was being disrespectful, but the cast member disagreed. Jenny asked TJ what was happening, but he stood by Kimberly and said that she was "quite enough to respond" to everybody.

Fans took to social media to slam the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member for the way she spoke to Jenny.

