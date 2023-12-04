90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 22 - Release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 has officially finished showcasing the storylines of the couples featured in the latest installment. In the season finale, fans saw the couples go through some ups and downs, and it's time to bring them back to screens and get updates about their lives.

As they gather together, with American citizens physically present on set, their significant others will be joining them through a Zoom call as some of them are in their home countries. However, the current cast members aren't the only ones set to appear on the show with former couples making virtual guest appearances.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Shaun Robinson dives deep with the cast of 'The Other Way' Season 5; they are joined by four '90 Day Fiancé' veterans who have lots of opinions about all the couples' relationships, and they aren't shy about sharing them."

Tune in on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 on TLC.

Jenny slams Kimberly during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 reunion special

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, the cast is set to sit down with Shaun Robinson as they reminisce about their time on the TLC show. However, things will take a turn when four former cast members join the group and question the season 5 couples about their relationships.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Shaun asks Jenny and Sumit, who appeared in seasons 1 to 3 before appearing on Happily Ever After? what they thought about Kimberly and Tejaswini's relationship.

Shaun asks Jenny about her take on the relationship and asks her what stood out to her when she watched her on television. The former cast member says she doesn't know where to begin, while some reality stars compare the situation to the "pot calling the kettle black."

"First of all, Kimberly to me, seemed very unappreciative of everything," said Jenny.

She added that what the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member got was amazing compared to how Sumit's parents were towards her. Jenny brought up Kim saying that she hates India and that it broke her heart.

Kimberly told her that Jenny's opinion doesn't matter to her and Jenny didn't seem too happy about it. She tells the TLC star that her opinion doesn't matter to her either but tells her to respect her current country of residence, which is India.

Jenny tells her not to stay in India if she can't show respect and Kimberly responds by saying that she doesn't want to. Jenny isn't happy being called "darling" by Kimberly while Kimberly laughs.

She tells the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member to keep her "a**" in America and calls her an "entitled, spoiled brat."

"You're a c*nt," Kimberly responds.

Everyone is shocked by the use of the derogatory term, but egg Jenny to respond. Jenny tells Kimberly to come to Jaipur, India, because she would love to meet her. Kimberly tells her that she'll send her, her address.

Tune in on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 on TLC.