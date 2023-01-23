"Best part of this": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans cheer as Jenny confronts Ed for his actions

On the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7 episode 21), Jenny finally spoke up against Ed. Ed had been disrupting and interrupting every cast member of the show when it was their turn to speak.

In the episode, Yara and Jovi discussed their relationship troubles and Yara's decision to move to Prague, as seen on the cameras. Ed decided to give his advice when the couple was already in a heated conversation and when they ignored him, he called Jovi a "crybaby." This triggered Jenny and she asked him to shut up.

Ed reminded Jenny that her turn to speak was over and she told Ed that she could speak whenever she wanted to.

She then slammed him for commenting on everybody's personal lives and said that he was the "worst man" she had ever met after Ed taunted her, saying "cry me a river." Ed asked Jenny to shut up and Jenny yelled at him, asking him to stop speaking about others.

Ed still did not calm down and called Jovi a wuss. After the shoot, Yara and Kim praised Jenny for confronting Ed, especially considering the fact that Jenny did not attack people like that. Jenny felt that Ed deserved it and taunted Ed in front of the girls by saying:

"Why do they call him Big Ed, he’s like little?"

Jenny also said Ed should not dare comment on people and should see how "imperfect" he is. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praised Jenny for attacking Ed and confronting him for judging everyone.

Jenny going off on little Ed is the best part of this

Lmao 🤣🤣Jenny going off on little Ed is the best part of this

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Jenny for taunting Ed and called him little

Over the past couple of weeks, Ed has been fighting with everyone and refusing to take responsibility for his actions. This included him being on a dating website while he was in a relationship with Liz. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were amazed by Jenny's actions as no one else was confronting him.

Reminder: Ed gave himself the nickname of "Big Ed." Why? Because he's lame

I understand why Jenny snapped at Big Ed he was just pushing and pushing and everybody was tired of his mouth and coming after everybody he's claiming that that everybody come after him he came after everybody else well full of force

Ed 10 min later: Shut up, Jenny. You have no grounds to speak, but I do.

Ed: Women have it so hard and deserve more respect.
Ed 10 min later: Shut up, Jenny. You have no grounds to speak, but I do.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season seven episode 21?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Michael risks his marriage by confronting Usman; Jenny goes off on Ed, and Jovi; Yara's news makes the entire cast's jaws drop; Liz makes a final decision about Ed."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael confronted Usman for disrespecting his loyal but jealous wife. He asked Usman to let things slide by when Angela shouted at him but Usman refused to do so. Usman confessed that he did not know about Michael cheating on Angela and called him out for being a "child" and "not being able to control himself."

Ed was supposed to go to Sam Diego with Liz but left her alone in the hotel. Liz said that the weekend was hard after all the discoveries that she had made about his actions. She decided that she was done with him and would not get back together.

Yara slammed Jovi for going on a tour to South Africa just days after she had cosmetic surgery. Jovi explained that he had already booked the tickets 6 months ago and Yara's appointment was made just 1 month before the surgery.

TLC has not confirmed if 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will return for an 8th season.

