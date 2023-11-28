"Needs intensive therapy": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Kim for arguing with TJ in season 5 finale

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired the finale episode this week on Monday, November 27, 2023. During the segment, newly married TJ and Kimberly got into yet another argument.

Kimberly, who moved to India to get married to TJ, told her husband that she was feeling isolated. However, TJ's lack of understanding and Kimberly's lack of patience resulted in another blowout.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the argument and called Kimberly "crazy." One user, @lady_urbane wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Kim is crazy asf. She needs intensive therapy."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 reunion episode, the Tell All segment, will air next week on TLC.

"Emotionally abusive": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans react to Kim yelling at TJ in the season finale

In the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, the infamous couple from India got into another screaming match. Since the beginning of the season, fans have witnessed the two going at it and have various arguments.

This often included the couple as well as TJ's family members. While their relationship seemingly passed the ultimate challenge when they decided to get married, things didn't get any better.

In the latest episode, Kim tried having a conversation with TJ about feeling alone due to his absence, however, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple once again got into an argument.

While TJ tried explaining to her that he couldn't stop working, she told him that since she didn't know Hindi, she didn't have the option of going out with him. She added that she was starting to get depressed because of it. TJ told her that it was "a common problem."

"It's not a common problem to get depressed right after you get married."

Kimberly further said that whenever she tries to talk to him about their issues, they get into arguments and don't talk for days. She told him that it was unhealthy for him to go sit with his family after an argument and not talk to her.

TJ noted that he takes time away from her after a fight so things don't escalate to the point where they don't want to see each other post it. Kim told him that it felt like he was trying to isolate her and compared her marriage to being in jail.

She told him she couldn't go talk to his family and TJ pointed out that was the problem. From there on, things got heated and the two started yelling at one another. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple fought about their "roles" as husband and wife and the role his family played in their marriage.

Eventually, TJ walked away when Kimberly wouldn't stop yelling at the top of her lungs. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and told Kimberly to return to the USA.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return next week with a Tell-All segment on TLC.