90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 27, 2023. During the segment, fans saw Brandon and Mary tied the knot but some unexpected guests stole the show.

The episode saw a swamp of bugs crash at the event, which caused Angela, Brandon's mother, to have a severe panic attack. Moreover, the groom lost his wedding ring while trying to fight off the bugs.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the incident and noted that it was "the biggest sign ever" that they shouldn't be getting married.

One user, @WhatsMWatching wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Expand Tweet

"There's no way if I was Brandon & Mary I wouldn't take this wild wedding as a sign from a higher being."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans believe Brandon and Mary's marriage is "doomed"

Brandon and Mary's wedding celebration continued in the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5. However, it was more chaotic than celebratory as a swarm of insects crashed the nuptials.

The previous episode saw the two exchange vows, and Brandon's mother having a change of heart towards Mary. In a confessional, she noted that she came to the wedding with a "chip" on her shoulder but then she has since changed her mind.

As part of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple's vows, Brandon noted that he had never met someone who could make him feel the way she does. He promised her that she would never have to worry about him abandoning her.

"I see my future with you and I love you more than anything," he said.

Mary emotionally told him that although they fight a lot, she wanted to spend her "whole life" with him "forever." The two exchanged rings and legally became a couple.

However, the sun set on an amazing day as bugs started making an appearance. At first the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast members didn't think of them as more than just a few bugs, but Brandon quickly realized that it was not the case.

As the crew tried taking charge of the situation, they soon realized that it was a swamp, and Angela, the groom's mother, started to panic.

"I finally got married today but then we got swamped by millions of bugs. We all just evacuated, like s*rew this," Brandon told the cameras.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way groom got his mother to safety and inside of a car and went back for his bride. However, while he was trying to get Mary out of danger, he realized that he didn't have his wedding ring on.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the wedding and noted that they believed that the couple had the biggest signs that their marriage was going to be doomed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return next week with a Tell-All edition on TLC.