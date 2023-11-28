90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 finale: Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5 aired its season finale on Monday, November 27, 2023, on TLC. The show follows American citizens as they move across borders in order to be with the people they love. In the season finale, one couple's wedding turns into a disaster while another's new marriage is already crumbling.

The episode's synopsis read:

Shekinah packs her bags and heads to a hotel; Kimberly and TJ each reach a breaking point; the uninvited guests wreak chaos at Brandan and Mary's wedding; Daniele makes a new decision about her marriage to Yohan.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return with a reunion special next week, the Tell-All segment on TLC.

Kimberly and TJ get into another screaming match in the finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5

In the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, Kimberly tried talking to TJ about the issues she was facing, however, the conversation quickly turned into a disagreement and eventually a shouting match.

Kimberly tried talking to the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member about feeling lonely. TJ's response was nothing if not a little invalidating, as he told her that he didn't know what she wanted him to do since he couldn't leave his job. Kim told him that she didn't have the option of leaving the house without him since she didn't understand Hindi and noted that she was starting to feel a little depressed.

Her husband explained to her that it was "a common problem," but Kim told him there was nothing common or normal about feeling depressed right after getting married. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 cast member further told TJ that she also didn't like that every time they get into a fight, he refuses to talk to her and spends time with his family instead.

TJ reasoned behind his behavior and told her that he did that so the fight wouldn't escalate to the point where they didn't want to see each other's faces. Kimberly further told him that the problem was that she didn't have a relationship with his family. Once she brought his family in, all bets were off, as TJ even went on to call her "crazy."

Eventually, TJ stormed off after Kimberly started screaming at the top of her lungs and crying. He told his mother that she was making it too difficult, and his mother advised him to send his wife back to America.

Bugs crash Brandon and Mary's wedding

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5, Brandon and Mary exchanged vows while in the Philippines. While the nuptials were sweet and beautiful, the newly married couple faced their first challenge not soon after.

The couple sat down to eat when they noticed that there were a lot of bugs. Brandon eventually realized it was a swamp, and they had to evacuate. However, the process wasn't without trouble, as Brandon's mother suffered from a panic attack due to the insects.

After helping his mother calm down, Brandon went to look for Mary. The two were in the middle of a conversation about the bugs getting into Mary's dress and biting her when Brandon realized that his wedding ring was missing.

The cast member eventually found it after searching in the dark. While the day was eventful and chaotic, the couple returned home.

