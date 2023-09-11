90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

TLC will release episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 on September 11, 2023. This episode, titled In-Laws and Order, will feature some drama, feuds, and even confessions. Apart from Kimberly's parents visiting India, this episode will also reveal that Kimberly has doubts about her relationship with TJ.

Besides this, Shekinah makes a huge decision by leaving Los Angeles and moving in with her boyfriend. Kenny and Armando's relationship will also be highlighted in this episode due to some differences. The synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 10, reveals the following:

“Kimberly is having second thoughts when her parents arrive in India; Shekinah flies to Turkey despite her family's warnings; Kenny pushes Armando's boundaries; Wayne makes another alarming revelation; Yohan tries a new approach with Daniele.”

TLC will air 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 10 on September 11, 2023.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 10 will see Kimberly signing up for driving lessons

The show dropped several clips on social media before the release of episode 10, in order to let fans know what to expect. Sarper revealed in one clip that he loves Shekinah Garner and is serious about her. He further mentioned that in the past, he has dated many women but never thought about settling down with any of them.

However, he pointed out how different it is with Shekinah Garner. A second clip shows Sarper in an avatar as he finishes his photoshoot. Kimberly, on the other hand, took driving lessons, adding that it is important for her to learn how to drive on Indian roads.

Further, she mentioned that she wants to feel independent, and if she needs anything, she can drive herself there without asking anyone for help. The upcoming episode of the show will also feature some big revelations from Wayne. Additionally, Yohan and Daniele will work on their relationship and try new ways to resolve issues.

The synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 9, titled Sarper and the City, states:

"Sarper claims he is ready to give up his bad boy lifestyle for Shekinah; an attempt at reconciliation between Kimberly and TJ's family goes wrong; Brandan and Mary stress over money; Kirsten confronts Julio about postponing his move."

Due to the number of fights between Kimberly and TJ in this episode, Kimberly's parents are unsure about the marriage. In contrast, Yash mentions that they need to learn some manners to make their relationship work.

Date and time of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 10

A brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will air on TLC on September 11, 2023. There will be plenty of drama, confessions, and tears in this episode. This episode will be released at the following time and date:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Tuesday, September 12

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, September 11

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, September 11

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, September 11

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, September 11

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, September 11

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Monday, September 11

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, September 12

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Tuesday, September 12

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5.30 am, Tuesday, September 12

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, September 12

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will air on September 11, 2023, on TLC.