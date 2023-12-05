'Mad delulu': 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans react to Shekinah being okay with Sarper controlling her

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 4, 2023. During the latest segment, the cast gathered to discuss their relationships and give fans an update on their lives.

While the segment saw a lot of disagreements, Shekinah and Sarper's relationship seemed rock solid. However, fans and the other cast members didn't seem to believe them as they continued talking about their relationship.

While Shekinah noted that it was the best relationship she'd ever been in, Sarper stopped her from talking about her past partners. She also played voice notes from him for the cast members, and they seemed even less convinced.

During the segment, Shaun asked Sarper if he was still weighing her and he told her he didn't need to since she was "in good form." He noted that he was a control freak and wanted her to eat what he wanted her to eat.

Holly chimed in and defended the two and said if someone didn't have control over her, she didn't think they cared about her. Shekinah agreed with her fellow cast member. She added he was excited to have someone submissive. Shekinah further called him the leader of their relationship:

"I know she likes to be controlled, it's her character and mine is controlling, so we are perfect," Sarper said.

Fans took to social media to react to the dynamic and called Shekinah delusional. One person, @CassieJeanne_ wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Shekinah is madddddd delulu"

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return next Monday with part 2 of the Tell-All segment on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans react to Shekinah and Sarper's relationship dynamic

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, the cast got together and spoke with Shaun Robinson about their current relationship statuses and more.

During the segment, the American reporter asked Shekinah and Sarper some questions about their relationship and the responses left everyone in the room, as well as on the internet, confused.

While the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple portrayed their relationship as the "best, " after learning how controlling Sarper is, the other cast members didn't seem convinced.

While Shekinah noted that it was the best relationship of her life, Sarper told her not to talk about her past relationship even though he had previously been involved with over 2000 women.

The cast members' uneasiness grew when Shekinah played voice notes that he sent her before filming.

During the voice notes, Sarper told her how to sit, eat, and look. He told her to not contour her face since it made her lips look bigger and to not consume too many carbs.

While Shekinah was convinced that he came from a loving place, others pointed out that it was toxic.

Shaun played a video message from Shekinah's sister, Shariyah, who expressed her dislike towards her sister's boyfriend. Shekinah noted that she no longer has a relationship with her family and that she didn't want to hear from her sister.

Fans took to social media to react to the season 5 couple's dynamics.

