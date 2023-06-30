Are Liz and Big Ed back together? 90 Day Fiancé couple celebrates the former's daughter's birthday together

90 Day Fiancé couple Liz and Ed are known for their break-ups and reconciliations at the speed of light. The pair separated by the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 after Ed kicked Liz out without warning and did not take her home from the reunion sets as planned. Ed was also caught chatting with an Asian woman on a dating website. Liz had assured viewers at the time that she would not get back together with him.

Even though this was their 11th break-up and Liz wanted to be a better role model for her daughter, she got back together with Ed. In February 2023, just a month after the airing of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion, Ed shared a video of himself dancing with “my baby.” Liz has also started wearing her engagement ring again.

Liz and Ed celebrate a special occasion together (Images via e_92_marie/ Instagram)

Recently, Liz celebrated her daughter Ryleigh’s 10th birthday with the help of Ed. Ryleigh is Liz’s daughter from her previous marriage, and she shares her custody with her husband. On her Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 28, Liz applauded Ed for helping “make my daughter’s double-digit birthday special!” Ed was seen helping the kids at a crafts table with Wednesday Addam’s decorations.

He was seen in one of the family pictures. He also stood with Liz as Ryleigh blew the candles on the cupcake tower.

90 Day Fiancé couple Liz and Ed have ended their relationship multiple times

Ed and Liz were first seen together on 90 Day: The Single Life. On the show, Liz could not handle Ed’s insecurities, so they decided to end their communication. However, after breaking up 11 times, the pair reconciled and were once again featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

In the series, their issues got out of hand, and Ed even accused Liz of being a lesbian when she fought with another female colleague at their engagement party. Ed was insecure that Liz had unresolved feelings towards this co-worker, just like his ex. The two decided to go their separate ways, only to get back together and host another engagement party for Ed’s family.

Ed’s mother is not supportive of their relationship, so she decided not to show up. The couple’s happiness did not last long as they separated again over a trivial issue, and Ed kicked Liz out without any place to go. She had to live on her friend’s couch for almost two months and was in constant contact with Ed.

In the tell-all, she was shocked to find that Ed was registered on an “Asian dating website” and had even contacted his ex. Ed did not take the blame for his actions and accused her of spying on him. He was also unhappy that Liz had gotten a promotion, which meant that she would work a lot more hours and come home late.

Ed was supposed to take Liz home from the reunion to San Diego, but he left early without informing her. So, she decided not to get back together with him and to concentrate on herself.

It is unknown if Liz and Ed will return on any other 90 Day Fiancé franchise shows.

