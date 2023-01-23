Why can't 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans believe that Liz has finally broken up with Ed?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 finale aired on TLC this Sunday, January 22 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Liz refused to talk to Ed after discovering that he was on a dating website and spoke to Rose while still in a relationship with Liz. Ed also accused Liz of victimizing herself and causing drama for not supporting him in front of the cast after the revelations.

After some motivation from the other cast members, Liz decided to ignore him and was shocked when Ed left for San Diego the next morning when they were supposed to go home together. She decided to have a "final break-up" with Ed and concentrate on herself. She also revealed that she was looking forward to her future and wanted to be a role model for her daughter.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans doubted it as the couple have already broken up 10 times in their two-year-long relationship, once even after their engagement party. Liz always came back to Ed and decided to be with him despite the fact that Ed had kicked her out of his home with no place to stay. So fans are having a tough time accepting that the couple is done for good.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans think Liz and Ed will get back together

Ed tried to talk to Liz after the shoot but she decided to concentrate on her conversation with the girls. So, Ed left for work early in the morning without taking Liz. While she hadn't expected to go home alone after the weekend, was glad that it was all over.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were still doubtful about Liz's decision to break up for the 11th time and felt that she could have contacted Ed in San Diego to reconcile, even after Ed asked her to give the ring back on national TV.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 21?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Michael risks his marriage by confronting Usman; Jenny goes off on Ed, and Jovi; Yara's news makes the entire cast's jaws drop; Liz makes a final decision about Ed."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael confronted Usman in Nigeria and asked him to let it slide when his wife Angela disrespected him. Usman refused to respect Angela because she had accused him of some serious allegations. He also called out Michael for "having no control over himself" after learning that he had cheated on Angela with a girl he met online.

Yara slammed her husband Jovi for going on a tour to South Africa right after she had cosmetic surgery. Jovi's mother had to take care of her granddaughter Milah during those days. Jovi revealed that he had made plans for the tour 6 months before the surgery, while her appointment was made just a month before the day of the surgery.

Jenny and Ed got into a heated argument on set after the latter tried to interrupt and judge everyone else's life decisions. She also taunted him in front of everyone and said that he was the "worst man" she had ever met.

It's unclear when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 will be released.

