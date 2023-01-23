"Can’t be serious!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans shocked as Michael asks Usman to respect his wife

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 finale aired on TLC this Sunday, January 22 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Michael went to Usman's home in Nigeria and the two discussed the latter's issues with Angela. Angela and Usman have been fighting on social media and then on tell-all episodes for the past several weeks.

Angela felt that Michael was being badly influenced by Usman while the latter thought that Angela was just using Michael and had no plans to bring him to America.

Angela had told her husband, Michael, not to hang out with Usman, which led to another fight between her and Usman. Later, Michael asked Usman to respect his wife as much as he respected him and let her say whatever she wanted to. He also said that his wife was a very loyal but jealous person.

Usman refused to do so and called out Michael for behaving like a child and cheating on Angela. He noted that saw her perspective on things and understood why she didn't want her husband to have an Instagram account as he couldn't control himself.

However, Usman also said, a "Capital No" when it came to respecting Angela. He added that he would rather die in the process of fighting her than allow her to say anything she wanted to.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela had been disrespecting Usman for a long time, so he should not be asked to let her say anything without any consequences.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Michael for letting his wife treat him badly

Over the past couple of months, Angela has yelled at Michael, hit him multiple times, broken his car, and disrespected his friends. Michael still decided to stay with Angela and even deleted his Instagram for her. Usman had been encouraging Michael to leave Angela, which she did not like.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Michael would let Angela do anything to get a green card and slammed him for asking Usman to do the same.

Nida @nidzi1k @brown2eyesJ Angela makes no sense. I like Michael and Usman’s friendship and it’s too bad they can’t be friends because of Angela. She’s always coming after Usman so I don’t blame him for not being nice to Angela and defending himself #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @brown2eyesJ Angela makes no sense. I like Michael and Usman’s friendship and it’s too bad they can’t be friends because of Angela. She’s always coming after Usman so I don’t blame him for not being nice to Angela and defending himself #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Trap House, MD @BeezHunny Usman said you can let that loud lady talk to you all kinds of ways if you want but not me brother Michael. #90DayFiance Usman said you can let that loud lady talk to you all kinds of ways if you want but not me brother Michael. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 20 saw Sumit's father finally accepting Jenny into their family

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Angela reaches her breaking point and confronts Ed. In the studio, Usman faces Kim's son, Jamal. Also, Bilal and Shaeeda give a shocking update, and Sumit's family finally decides if they will accept his marriage."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal revealed that he was now willing to have kids but his wife Shaeeda wanted to spend time building her career. Earlier, Shaeeda was the one asking Bilal to give her a definite timeline about having kids.

Shaeeda revealed that she wanted to concentrate on building her career and that she couldn't trust Bilal completely, especially after he refused to open a joint bank account with her. Later, Bilal proposed to Shaeeda to have his kids in front of everyone and she accepted it.

Kim's son, Jamal, accused Usman of using his mother and then guilt-tripping her into breaking up with him, but Usman denied the allegations. Meanwhile, Sumit's father finally accepted Jenny into their family after a decade.

TLC has not announced if or when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 will be released.

