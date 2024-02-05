Married to Medicine season 10 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

Married to Medicine has added one more gripping episode to an already intense season 10. Episode 12, titled Hilton Head Here We Come, which was released on February 4, on Bravo, saw the uprooting of some old long-running issues.

The new episode came as a breath of fresh air for viewers, as the cast was seen on a couple's trip to Hilton Head Island. The location acted as a precursor for Curtis' cheating scandal again coming to light, as it was the same place he had apparently taken his mistress to.

The couple's relationship ran as the central plot of the episode, as the ladies tried to repeatedly coerce a reluctant Jackie into talking about it.

Jackie and Curtis confront their ghosts from the past on their trip to the Hilton Head in episode 12 of Married to Medicine season 10

Dr Simone had planned the trip as an ode to the cast's 10-year-long friendship, which developed on Married to Medicine. However, she was also seen feeling bad on a confessional, for deciding on a place that might hurt Jackie, where she said,

"I am feeling horrible if I have snatched the bandage off of an old wound. I am not feeling good about that right now because that was never my intent."

When the group gathered at Dr Simone's house prior to the trip, Heavenly, Phaedra, Dr Jackie, and Curtis, were not present. Heavenly had called a pass on the trip, owing to her tensions with Simone and her tiff with Phaedra in the last episode of Married to Medicine, while Jackie and Curtis apparently backed out because Curtis was reluctant to revisit their painful past.

However, as soon as the couples arrived and sat down for dinner, Jackie-Curtis and Heavenly magically appeared, making a grand entrance.

Jackie and Curtis had to face exactly what they were most worried about, as the ladies started questioning them about the status of their relationship.

In fact, their efforts to steer the conversation in a different direction didn't help because Tea insisted Jackie address the talks about her relationship now, as she was the one to talk about her and Greg's relationship in the past.

Curtis, however, shared that the place wasn't triggering to him, but Jackie contradicted him by admitting that they had to "talk through" to decide to visit Hilton Head.

Jackie's reluctance to address the situation led to a rift between her and Tea, because the latter accused Jackie of making fun of Greg's mistress situation, but not coming forth when it was her turn. Tea lost her calm and saw the Married to Medicine stars retire to their rooms.

The ladies go golfing on episode 12 of Married to Medicine season 10

The next morning of Married to Medicine episode 12 saw the ladies gearing up for the golf course, while the men got ready to take a cooking class. In a brief moment, Simone and Heavenly patched things between them before getting into the car.

Inspired by Simone's apology, Tea also decided to patch things up between her and Jackie. She apologized to Jackie for acting out of character and said that she was reacting from a place of pain. Jackie, however, didn't show any special sympathy towards her, as she said,

“I’m not going to hurt you because you hurt me, ‘cause then I would’ve acted a whole fool.”

Addressing the situation between the two, Simone in a confessional said that Jackie's words had an underlying message which read, “I don’t f*ck with you.”

New episodes of Married to Medicine air on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET.