Here is why Married to Medicine's Lateasha 'Sweet Tea' Lunceford married Dr. Gregory

Married to Medicine star Lateasha Lunceford, aka Sweet Tea, has spilled the beans about why she decided to get married to Dr. Gregory. Lateasha, who joined the Bravo reality series for season 10, tied the knot in April 2023. Their wedding was also documented in an episode of the show that kicked off in November 2023.

Dr. Gregory was previously wedded to fellow Married to Medicine star Quad Webb. They were embroiled in a nasty divorce, much of which was played on the show as they ended their six-year relationship in May 2018.

After separation from Quad, Dr. Gregory met Lateasha on Instagram. Hailing from Texas, she made the first move by sliding into his DMs. What were initially romantic FaceTime calls turned into her catching flights to Atlanta to meet him.

In an interaction with Daily Dish, Lateasha said she knew he was planning for a family, which is what the Texas native wanted as well. They hit it off well and subsequently decided to tie the knot.

Married to Medicine star Lateasha Lunceford spills the tea about her wedding

Recalling the time she made the first move by texting Dr. Gregory, Lateasha told Daily Dish:

“I said what’s up and he responded and from there you know FaceTime calls that turned into a flight to Atlanta, and we met, and we hit it off.”

When explaining what prompted her to decide to get married to the Married to Medicine alum, she said:

“I knew he wanted a family, and I was ready for a family.”

She and Gregory said "I do" at The Starling Hotel in Atlanta, a last-minute planned alternate venue after the heavy rain forecast hampered their original rooftop wedding plan.

During the interview, Lateasha even joked about becoming a “bridezilla” when things didn’t turn out the way they were supposed to. She recounted:

“It was very, very stressful. Filming and planning a wedding, and of course, I had a lot of hardships, and obstacles with my wedding planner.”

After everything’s said and done, Lateasha is now enjoying her married life. She continued:

“I’m enjoying being married, just coming home, having someone there to come home to, taking care of somebody, somebody taking care of you. It feels great.”

Lateasha and Gregory grooved to Ready or Not during their first dance at the wedding as about 150 guests witnessed their holy union. Dr. Simone Whitmore, Phaedra Parks, Dr. Jackie Walters, Eugene Harris, and Toya Bush-Harris were some of the Married to Medicine cast members in attendance.

Notably, the pair got engaged in September 2022 as they traveled to Jamaica to attend a friend’s wedding. He popped the big question and surprised Lateasha onstage at a reggae concert. After marriage, the pair settled in Atlanta, hoping to extend their family. Lateasha revealed that she underwent surgery due to endometriosis:

"I had surgery back in August so now we’re, you know, we’re good to go. I’m praying for a healthy baby.”

Besides Bravo, Married to Medicine is available for streaming on Peacock and various digital platforms, including Fubo, YouTube, Sling, and Live TV. Those interested can watch the latest episodes of Married to Medicine season 10 every Sunday on Bravo at 9 pm ET. All the past seasons of the show are available to watch on Peacock and Hulu.