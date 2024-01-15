Married to Medicine season 10 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 9 aired on Sunday, January 14, 2023. In the episode, titled Good Vibrations, Simone and Cecil enjoyed being empty nesters, while Jackie and Simone resolved the Ozempic dispute. Meanwhile, Sweet Tea and Gregory received news from their doctor, and the spouses argued with Kema, Toya, and Eugene to battle to prevent their boys from growing up.

Married to Medicine season 10 is headed by series veterans Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, and Toya Bush-Harris. The quartet has been a staple of Married to Medicine since the very beginning of the Bravo series. Also returning to lend her distinct flair was Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who joined during the second season of the program.

Phaedra Parks will also be joining the women. Her most recent TV appearance was in the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

What happened in Married to Medicine season 10 episode 9?

In the latest episodes of Bravo's Married to Medicine, Toya and Eugene, feeling stuck in their daily routine, tried to inject some life into their marriage. Toya praised Eugene's romantic side early on in their relationship, saying he was the kind of person who would arrange a date to a cherry festival after learning that her favorite dish was cherries.

Of course, this was before he rose through the ranks of medicine to become a well-respected emergency medicine specialist working long hours. Toya, however, as fans have noted, is right, though, in that a relationship needs work to survive.

Following this line of reasoning, Eugene arranged a special date night at Buckhead Butcher Shop, a gourmet butcher shop and restaurant, where the meat is prepared for a classy, private dining experience. Toya rated Eugene a seven out of ten because, while there was evident effort, it was clear that he had tailored the date more to suit his interests than hers, according to Vulture.

Miles and Michael were finally nudged out of the nest by Simone and Cecil, who were not exactly kind in their approach. To ensure safe intercourse, Simone strewed multicolored condoms in every nook and crevice of their new apartment while she helped their boys move in.

Heavenly and Damon talked about Alura's impending transfer to FAMU in the meantime. During Phaedra's reiki treatment, Heavenly brought up their chat with Alura regarding her desire to make amends with her estranged sister, Denise.

Surprisingly, Heavenly was the most impacted by the reiki, even though she was skeptical at first, following her traditional Christian sense. Fans believe it's perhaps not entirely unexpected, given that she carries the greatest emotional baggage among the group, particularly in regards to her constant thoughts of making amends with her sister.

After claiming that reiki helped her throughout her divorce from Apollo, Married to Medicine star Phaedra stated that she has been studying under ordained priest Shaman Rah to become a reiki practitioner.

Shaman Rah conducted a sound bath while Phaedra strolled the room full of meditating women, her Cheshire cat smiles on her face, putting her hands over everyone's bodies with acrylic fingertips and sometimes strumming a wooden flute.

Heavenly then offered her time for a private consultation, following the group meeting. The rest of the women mingled outside for refreshments as Phaedra and Shaman Rah turned all their energy to Heavenly.

It was later revealed that although Heavenly needed to reflect on her role in the situation, it appeared that she was receptive to rekindling her connection with Denise. Out in the open, Tea informed the woman about her diagnosis and the potential that she has endometriosis.

Married to Medicine season 10 airs new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.