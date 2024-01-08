Eugene Harris net worth: How much wealth does Married to Medicine star have?

Eugene Harris, a physician and reality TV personality, rose to fame as the husband of Toya Bush-Harris on Bravo's popular reality series, Married to Medicine. The physician is a regular fixture on the reality TV show and can be seen in the recent season.

The two first crossed paths during his residency at Detroit Receiving Hospital. At that time, Toya worked as a pharmaceutical representative, and they were introduced at an event hosted by the Ron Rice Foundation.

Dr. Eugene Harris currently works as an emergency medicine physician with the Schumacher Group. Throughout his career, he has served as an ED Medical Director at various Atlanta hospitals, including South Fulton Medical Center and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Eugene Harris has a net worth of $4 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eugene Harris boasts a net worth of $4 million.

Dr. Harris is an alumnus of Emory University's School of Medicine and completed his residency at Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he held the position of Chief Resident.

Dr. Eugene Harris, born and raised in Washington, D.C., comes from a black American family. His late father, Eugene Harris II, had a distinguished career in the Army, and his mother is named Evelyn Grasty Harris. He also has a brother named Elliot.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Howard University. Dr. Harris has expertise in reproductive health and cultural competency. The majority of Dr. Harris' income comes from his position as a board-certified emergency medicine physician.

Additionally, he serves as an ED Medical Director at various Atlanta hospitals. His popularity extends to television, where he gained recognition as a cast member of the renowned American reality TV show Married to Medicine.

While Toya is not currently employed, the family continues to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Their participation in the reality TV show Married to Medicine has been financially rewarding, earning them an average of $224 per hour and an estimated annual income of $400,000.

Eugene Harris: Family and More

Born on August 9, 1978, Dr. Eugene Harris III stands as an American emergency physician, distinguished as the co-founder of NomanMD, and recognized for his presence as a reality television personality.

Eugene Harris is decently active on social media, using it to promote his products and share cozy moments with his family. He has gained a whopping 85k followers since his appearance on Married to Medicine.

Dr. Eugene Harris and Toya Bush-Harris got married on July 20, 2008. They have two sons, Avery and Ashton.

During season 7 of Married to Medicine, Toya shared the emotional journey of experiencing a miscarriage at six and a half weeks. The couple has been open about their mental health struggles and stress, acknowledging the challenges within their marriage.

Eugene faced dissatisfaction with his job, resulting in long hours that affected their relationship. Despite the difficulties, they continue to stay together, highlighting the reality that marriage requires effort, even in the world of Married to Medicine.

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 9, titled Good Vibrations, will be available to stream on January 14, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Tune in for the drama.