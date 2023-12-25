Where was Married To Medicine season 10 filmed? Location and more details explored

Married to Medicine returns to television with season 10, this time introducing a fresh set of personalities while keeping the drama intact. Bravo's popular reality TV show follows the lives of successful and educated women connected to the world of medicine. While some are doctors, others are doctors' wives, but all are trying to navigate through the highs and lows of life together.

Though the latest season has made a series of new additions, fans are also reunited with several familiar faces from the past. The series narrates the personal and professional lives of multiple women related to the Atlanta medical community, and true to its premise, a significant portion of Married to Medicine was shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Where was Married To Medicine season 10 filmed?

The shooting of the show was primarily completed in Atlanta city, with locations specifically being the houses and offices of all cast members. However, that doesn’t stop the creators from adding a dash of visual enhancement by going beyond the city limits. Following the trend of previous seasons, the women often go on trips.

They explored the Wolf Mountain Vineyards in season 1 and went on the Blue Ridge Mountains trip in season 2. This was followed by a Bahamas and Hawaii vacation in seasons 3 and 4. Some other vacation locations include New Orleans, Cabo, Washington, DC, and Las Vegas.

What is Married To Medicine all about?

It follows the dynamics of the cast members as they juggle their social circles, families, and careers. From strained marriages to the chaos of parenting, the cameras capture their professional lives and personal affairs at home. The latest season has witnessed the cast members making a fresh start by burying old rivalries and beginning a friendship dynamic with the new members.

Married To Medicine season 10 new cast members

Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum makes her debut in season 10 and aims to be a holistic healer. She wants to open a wellness center based on Reiki therapy and healing crystals, all while her sons take on the roles of budding entrepreneurs.

Lateasha Lunceford

Latesha Lunceford is planning her wedding with Quad’s ex-husband, Dr Gergory. She has recently moved to Atlanta.

Dr Alicia Egolum

A dentist by profession, Alicia is the new addition to Married to Medicine. Her relationship with her spouse, Dr Kema, is explored in season 10.

Meanwhile, Jackie Walters, Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Heavenly Kim, and Toya-Bush Harris return in season 10. Tony-Bush is going through a rough patch in her marriage, and Quad Webb’s friendships don’t appear to be doing well.

Heavenly Kim and Simone Whitmore have their hands full with the upbringing of their children. At the same time, Jackie Walters' schedule is hectic, especially with her meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Where to watch Married to Medicine?

Season 10 began airing on November 5, and viewers can watch new episodes of the show exclusively on CBS every Sunday. Besides Bravo, Married to Medicine is available for streaming on Peacock and various digital platforms. Peacock subscribers can watch the episode a day after the initial release.

Additionally, those without an active Bravo cable connection can watch the reality show on Fubo, YouTube, Sling, and Live TV.

All the show's past seasons are available on Hulu and Peacock.