How old is Toya Bush-Harris? Meet Married to Medicine season 10 cast member

Born on April 15, 1976, Married to Medicine season 10 cast member Toya Bush-Harris hails from Michigan, and her birth sign is Aries. She works with her family's medical concierge business called Nomad MD. She is married to her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris III, an Emergency Medicine Physician.

The 47-year-old Married to Medicine star first appeared on the Bravo show during its debut season. Outside of her reality television appearances, Toya works as an entrepreneur and heads several businesses, including a wine collection she developed with Your Wine Store.

Unlike several of her other castmates, Toya's foray into the world of medicine came through her husband, an established doctor. Since her first appearance on the Bravo show, Toya has maintained that she hasn't had to work a day job to sustain herself. She shares two sons, Ashton and Avery, with her husband and has raised her younger sister, Chynna, since the latter was ten.

Married to Medicine is a reality television show on Bravo that chronicles the ups and downs of the lives of a group of women who all share a common characteristic - medicine!

A look into Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris' life and career

According to Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris's official Bravo biography, her journey to fame began with her academic achievements. Toya attended the University of Phoenix, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She then went on to receive a Masters in Education. Her innate passion for entrepreneurship was kindled back in her University days.

Toya has experience working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, specializing in sales. With her perseverance and skills, Toya earned the position of a top-performing sales representative for Fortune 500 Corporations.

Apart from her professional achievements, Toya is dedicated to her family and children's well-being. She released her children's book, Sleepy Head Please Got To Bed, as a testament to her motherly love.

Toya recently established the Toya Harris Wine Collection in collaboration with Kendall-Jackson Winery. This exclusive wine collection enables countless wine aficionados to savor a taste of curated wines from prominent vineyards, allowing them to explore new tastes and enrich their palates.

Toya's ultimate goal in this direction is to make wine accessible to most people, encouraging them to further their interests and come in contact with other like-minded individuals. Additionally, Toya is said to have a devoted disposition towards religion and believes in her power to change the fate of those who are not as privileged as her.

What is Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris' net worth?

According to Distractify, Toya Bush-Harris has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Over the years, she has generated this amount from her multiple sources of income and is said to own several houses, properties, and assets, including an inviting vacation retreat.

Before appearing on the Bravo show, Toya was already living a life of luxury. She possesses an innate hustle mentality that has enabled her to succeed throughout her multiple business ventures.

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 8 airs Sunday, January 7, 2023, at 8 pm EDT on Bravo.