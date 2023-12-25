Who is the richest member of Married to Medicine season 10? Net worth, occupation & all you need to know

Married to Medicine is a show that delves into the lives of women who either are doctors or are married to doctors. It has made many of them famous. The show, which started in 2013, has completed 10 seasons with more seasons expected to be on the way.

They all were already living lavishly because they either were doctors or were married to one. But their careers as reality TV stars shower them with extra wealth. Here are the riches of the cast ranked.

1) Lateasha Lunceford ($1 million)

Lateasha is also known as 'Sweet Tea'. She worked in the Air Force Reserves for years as a military pharmacy technician before marrying Dr. Gregory Lunceford. She became his second wife, after his divorce from Quad Webb, who is also a part of Married to Medicine. Lateasha's net worth of $1 million comes from the show, as well as from her husband, according to Distractify.

2) Dr. Alicia Egolum ($1.5 million)

Apart from her dental career, Dr. Alicia Egolum is also an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of a real estate company called Alicia Egolum Group. She even has a Shopify store called DrAliciastore, where she sells merchandise related to her quotes from the show. Alicia has amassed $1.5 million as a result of her many successful ventures and her career on Married to Medicine, according to Distractify.

3) Quad Webb ($1.5 million)

Former wife to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad Webb was a medical sales representative before she joined Married to Medicine. Her various streams of income come from her being a chef, a author, a talk show host, a philanthropist, a women's health advocate and a reality TV personality. According to CelebrityNetWorth, she gets her $1.5 million from all these income streams.

4) Dr. Jackie Walters ($3 million)

Dr. Jackie is an OB-GYN who is also the founder of 50 Shades of Pink Foundation, a foundation that supports survivors and sufferers of cancer. She started the foundation after her own story of resilience against the disease. Her husband is Curtis Berry, a former NBA player. He also has a significant net worth but isn't a contributor to his wife's net worth. Her $3 million is all self-made, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

5) Dr. Simone Whitmore ($3.5 million)

Dr. Simone is also an OB-GYN like Dr Jackie. And her net worth is only slightly higher than hers. Simone is also a real estate investor, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, her net worth stands strong at $3.5 million.

6)Toya Bush-Harris ($4 million)

Toya Bush is married to Dr. Eugene Harris, and even though she isn't a doctor, she has a medical background as she worked as a sales representative for Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies. She is also an entrepreneur with her own company TBH Entertainment, through which she published a children's book. Her net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth, is $4 million.

7) Phaedra Parks ($6 million)

Phaedra is a new member of Married to Medicine. She just joined the show in the 10th season. She is already very popular because of her presence on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was an established attorney who had her own legal firm called The Parks Group. She is also a mortician and an aspiring business owner. CelebrityNetWorth estimates her net worth to be $6 million.

8) Lisa Nicole Cloud ($8 million)

Lisa Nicole Cloud is married to Dr. Darren Naugles, who is a general physician, apart from owning her own fashion brand called The Lisa Nicole Collection where she sells clothing for businesswomen. She also wears many hats. She is a success coach, a philanthropist, an author and a star on Married to Medicine. Distractify estimates her net worth to be near $8 million.

9)Anila Sajja ($5-10 million)

Apart from being a partner at the beauty brand, Private Label, Anila Sajja is also a fashion blogger and an influencer. She is also the wife of opthalmologist Dr. Kiran Sajja, who has contributed heavily to her net worth. Even though Anila has only appeared on two seasons of Married to Medicine (i.e. seasons 8 and 9), her net worth tops all her fellow cast members, as result of her husband's prosperity according to Distractify.