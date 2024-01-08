Married to Medicine season 10 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

On January 7, 2024, Married to Medicine season 10 episode 8 saw a series of heart-to-heart conversations and feuds to narrate the equations between the cast members. The episode, titled Take A Napa, showcased an amalgamation of personal revelations surrounding Atlanta's high-flying medicine circle.

The dynamic between Quad and the other ladies, who have been at odds for a while now, was a significant focus of the latest episode of Married To Medicine. Meanwhile, Heavenly took a step toward making amends for her estranged relationship with sister Denise. Be it a war of words, personal opinions, or gossip, the Married To Medicine episode took many dramatic turns to keep viewers hooked.

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 8 recap

Picking up where episode 7 left off, the girls’ trip to Sonoma got messier after the heated argument with Quad. From mud baths to tuk-tuk rides, the ladies find a way to relax after Quad departs from the trip.

Toya surprised everyone with a spa day, while Tea attempted to bridge the generational gap and bond with Jackie and Heavenly. On the other hand, Cecil and Eugene had an interesting take on Kema’s opinion on marriage.

Alicia’s marriage and Eugene, Cecil’s discussion

A glimpse of Alicia and Kema’s married life was brought to the fore, and the discussion around “male dominance” became the central theme of the discussion. Phaedra opined Alicia should comply with whatever works for her household. However, Eugene and Cecil had difficulty deciding if gender roles could work for Alicia’s household.

Phaedra’s thoughts on marriage

At the poolside, Phaedra revealed she doesn’t want to get married again. The cast member said:

“I don’t think you have to put a label on something and I think for people who are high-income people, it’s too dangerous to get married.”

Phaedra insisted she never feels lonely, but the ladies interrupted and theorized she doesn’t feel lonely because she has immersed herself with work. In a confessional, Phaedra narrated her experience with marriage:

“During my divorce, I was really in a dark place but at the end of the day I want my sons to know their father and I want them to make their own opinions about who he is as a person.”

Jackie confronts the ladies about the weekend

Jackie brought the ousting of Quad from the trip as a topic of discussion at the table. All the ladies unanimously agreed that their decision was correct. Each believed that Quad should be held accountable for the things she said.

Heavenly’s daughter Alaura talks about Denise

Before leaving for college, Alaura brought up the difficult conversation about Heavenly’s relationship with her estranged sister, Denise. The youngster attempted to remind Heavenly about her mother’s last wish to watch her daughters reunite. Alaura said:

“I did want to talk to you about something that’s been pretty heavy on my mind like in terms of me leaving, you’re gonna have more time to yourself and whatnot. So, I wanted to make sure that I talk to you about your relationship with your sister. Growing up y’all have been pretty distant.”

In a confessional of Married to Medicine episode 8, Heavenly admitted how her mother pitted the sisters against one another, catapulting them into separation. Heavenly revealed:

“My Mom’s last wish was for me and my sister to have a better relationship. I think that my mom probably used to say things that made us compete with one another during our childhood. She probably did things in and out of our adulthood that kept us kind of separate.”

But Alaura reminded Heavenly that she still had time to bury the hatchet. The youngster advised the doctor to leave the past behind and take a step toward healing. Heavenly eventually decided to call Denise, who didn’t answer the phone.

Tea’s pregnancy challenges

Tea visited a doctor referred by Simone to know the exact cause behind the pain in her ovaries and issues related to abnormal uterine bleeding. In a confessional of Married to Medicine episode 8, she said:

“I don’t know what’s going on inside my body. I’ve been having so much pain over the years but it’s gotten worse. I want to be healthy. I want to have a baby. It’s my time. This is my time.”

After inspection, the doctor told Tea she had fibroids and cysts in her ovaries and that she may have endometriosis. When Tea enquired if the condition could create problems in conceiving, the doctor revealed there was a high chance that endometriosis could lead to infertility.

Tea explained she was devastated, disappointed, and in utter shock after learning about the reason behind her pain. She had a hard time coming to terms with her situation. Tea said:

“I’ve been in the military and I’ve been so much in charge of my life but the one thing that will fulfil my journey is to be a mother and I just see myself being a mom and fostering my kids and growing them up and instilling all these good values and morals into them. That’s a rewarding life. That’s what I want and if I don’t get that I’d be devastated.”

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 10 episode 9?

In the next episode of Married To Medicine, Phaedra has something interesting planned for the ladies. Tea and her husband have a heart-to-heart discussion about her pregnancy problem, and another couple argues over the lack of romance.

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 9, titled Good Vibrations, will be available to stream on January 14, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.