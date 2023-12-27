How old is Jackie Walters? Meet Married to Medicine season 10 cast member

Dr Jackie Walters is an integral part of Married to Medicine because she participated in the show right from its inception. Fans of the show have followed her journey for more than 10 years since its season 1 released in 2012.

Dr Jackie Walters is an OB-GYN, known for her resilience as she fought cancer twice. She also runs a foundation to help cancer patients cope, by the name of The 50 Shades of Pink Foundation. Dr Walters was born on July 27, 1958, making her 65 years old. She was 54 when she joined the show in 2012 and looks very fit and vivacious.

Dr Jackie Walters' example of a life

Dr Jackie Walters got two bachelor's degrees in science from Mississippi State University and Alcorn State University. She then went on to get her medical graduation from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. She then got her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Mercer University.

A successful OB-GYN, Dr Jackie owns Comprehensive Women's OB-GYN and WOW Aesthetics Medical Spa. She is also the author of the best-selling book The Queen V which is about feminine health.

Dr Jackie survived breast cancer in 2004 which came back to her in 2008. Her experiences with that and her will to empower other survivors made her establish The 50 Shades of Pink Foundation which focuses on giving the patients both inner and outer beauty that they might've lost because of cancer.

She is very vocal about the rights of black women and helps create awareness about health-related topics within the community. She also aims to finish racial disparities in the health sector with her recent campaign, 'If we are dying more, we should be doing more'.

She married the star NBA basketball player Curtis Berry in 2002. They both share great wealth, a result of their years of hard work and multi-faceted careers. Dr Jackie's net worth is estimated to be $3 million, according to celebritynetworth.

Dr Jackie Walters' controversial statements on Married to Medicine resurfaced

Dr Jackie offended people from the black community following her statements on pregnancy in black women on a live broadcast she did with co-star Dr Heavenly in 2020.

She said African American women can be "dramatic" and could "cry wolf" while seeing the doctors which makes the doctors take them less seriously. Following the outrage she put a video on Instagram apologizing for her words saying,

“I want you to know I hear you, I see you, I believe you, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I am brokenhearted over this. The guilt and reality that I have hurt and offended people, especially Black women and some of my own patients, pains me to my core.”

In a Zoom call interview with vice-president Kamala Harris, Dr Jackie Walter said that women of color are 3 times more likely to die of childbirth.

Her past conversations resurfaced after Bravo released a recent episode featuring Dr Jackie Walters' talks with the VP. Her comments were once again offensive to the African American community and she had to take to Instagram again to give people an apology.

On Instagram, she said that she,

“used the wrong words and descriptions to properly convey my concerns regarding maternal mortality related to women of color.”

While many people accepted Dr. Jackie Walters' heartfelt apologies, some people harbored resentment.

Married to Medicine has new episodes released on Bravo every Sunday at 9/8c. All its previous seasons can also be watched on Peacock.