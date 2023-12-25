How much is Married To Medicine star Curtis Berry worth? Net worth, occupation, and all about Dr. Jackie Walters' husband

Curtis Berry is the husband of Dr Jackie Walters, one of the cast members of Bravo's hit show Married to Medicine. However, Curtis isn't any less of a star either - in fact, he's a retired basketball player.

Being Dr Walters' husband, he stars in Married to Medicine as the show explores the lives of women who are doctors or married to doctors, showing how they juggle their work with their personal lives to strike the perfect balance.

The show has managed to go on for 10 seasons with its popularity as it features superwomen who help the world.

Curtis Berry is a pro-athlete-turned-coach-turned-entrepreneur

Curtis Berry has been married to Dr Jackie Walters for 21 years, and he currently works for his own firm BW Properties LLC. He's had an interesting career trajectory - from athlete to coach to now having his own company - and all his professional exploits have reportedly garnered him a net worth of nearly $5 million, per Forbes and Business Insider.

Born in Selma, Alabama, he started playing in his first year at the University of Missouri and was described as a 'bull' by the authorities at his college for his gaming skills.

Because he showcased constant valour in his play at the college, scoring 11.9 points in 112 games, he was taken in the third-round picks by the Kansas City Kings in the 1981 NBA.

He wasn't done with his education yet despite his selection at the NBA. He went on to get a master's degree at Jones International University and majored in educational administration.

Berry joined the team Lancaster Lightening when he couldn't make it to the Kings' roster as he competed against expert players such as Cliff Robinson and Reggie King.

After retiring from the NBA in 2004, he worked as a basketball coach for Mount Vernon Presbyterian School for 12 years. Under his leadership, the school won the title of state champions consecutively for two years, 2009-2011.

Now, since 2017, Berry been working independently for his own firm, BW Properties LLC.

Dr Jackie Walters and her marriage to Curtis Berry

Dr Jacqueline Walters is an OB-GYN. She suffered a miscarriage in 2004 following her diagnosis of breast cancer, which she powered through with the support of her husband.

She found out she couldn't carry children again, which she claims was heart-shattering, when she was diagnosed with cancer again in 2008. She survived through it all but also credits her husband Curtis for always being by her side.

Curtis was accused of cheating on Jackie in 2017 as pictures of him with a 27-year-old woman were leaked. This was covered in season 5 of the show as well, which showed the couple trying to work through their issues with the help of a therapist.

While Dr Jackie had initially filed for divorce citing irreconcialiable differences in their marriage, the two have since found a middle ground.