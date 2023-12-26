Dr. Jackie Walters finally addresses 2020 'racist' comments on Married to Medicine

Bravo’s Married to Medicine has always seen a range of drama that has nothing to do with the world of medicine in itself. Dr. Jackie Walters, who has been on the show since 2013, knows a thing or two about the same and came under extreme scrutiny in 2020.

The now 65-year-old had been criticized on the internet after making questionable comments about Black women, something which is regularly brought up by the show’s fans. On December 24, 2023, Walters finally decided to address the comments via a YouTube Live video.

Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters addresses comments on Black Women

Walters is an OB-GYN and had effectively overstepped her bounds even though she spoke on behalf of black women. The Married to Medicine star had claimed that Black women, in general, tend to cry wolf during their pregnancy, something ironically, members of her own community had openly criticized.

“Sometimes as African Americans women, we’re a bit more dramatic and that you go to the doctor and you complain and you complain and you complain and you’re not taken seriously because you cry wolf the entire pregnancy,” she had said.

Walters was still, in a way, speaking on behalf of doctors. She claimed that she had to ensure that her patients were not simply causing problems and crying wolf because they wanted to get out of work-related commitments.

Walters concluded by claiming that this was the reason why doctors needed to pay proper attention to their patients’ alleged troubles, especially when they had already met with them 25 times during their pregnancy.

In an Instagram post uploaded on December 24, the Married to Medicine star finally addressed her comments, claiming the criticism against her was unjustified. She said the clip was taken from a 2-hour video to make false conclusions.

"Recently, a clip from a nearly 2 hour video was taken out of context to make it appear that I, somehow, take lightly, what I have advocated for concerning the devastating problem facing the Black maternal health crisis.”

Walters went on to highlight her efforts toward rectifying the plight faced by African American women:

"It has been my life's work to highlight and attempt to rectify the issues that devastatingly impact Black maternal mothers versus our counterparts. As a physician, I educate my patients every day to be their own best health advocate.”

Hence, Walters again claimed that she was merely speaking from a doctor’s perspective, and the criticism against her was unjustified. The comments are a long-forgotten part of her time on Married to Medicine, and Walters has been involved in multiple storylines since then.

Married to Medicine Season 10 continues on Bravo with new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET.