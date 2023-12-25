Who is Buffie Purselle? Married to Medicine star's whereabouts explored

Bravo unveiled season 10 of Married to Medicine, with the addition of new faces, drama, and chaos. The hit reality show follows the lives of successful women from Atlanta connected through the world of medicine as they manage their social circles, careers, and families together.

This time, the makers have introduced the Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, Phaedra Parks, as the main character alongside former cast members Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, and Simone Whitmore, among others. But fans still haven’t forgotten about Buffie Purselle, a tax and personal finance professional, who made her debut in Married to Medicine season 7 as a friend of the cast member.

She rose to fame for her public fallout with Jacqueline Walters after the gynecologist publicly ousted Buffie’s infertility issues without her consent on the show.

Who is Married to Medicine star Buffie Purselle?

With over two decades of experience, Buffie dominates the world of taxes and is a self-made entrepreneur. Coming from a family of tax professionals, she is a third-generation tax practitioner and a philanthropist who rallies for women's empowerment.

She is married to David Purselle, an Atlanta psychiatrist. The couple are parents of two dogs - a chocolate toy poodle and a golden Labradoodle. Buffie not only helps her husband run their medical practice but also runs many philanthropic endeavors.

Buffie Purselle and Dr. Jackie’s fallout

In one of the previous episodes of Married to Medicine, Jackie unexpectedly disclosed personal information about Buffie while narrating her pregnancy struggle. Addressing a room full of people during the cover reveal of her book, The Queen V, she said:

"Fourteen years ago, I got breast cancer. Six months of chemo and eight weeks of radiation to find out the thing we grow up most of us wanting to do, you can't do. Buffie, you can relate. You're infertile."

Buffie was taken aback by the revelation, as she didn’t expect Jackie to put her struggle on public display. Buffie confirmed that she only had a surface-level discussion with Jackie about her infertility, and hence she didn’t understand why the doctor felt okay to tell her problem to a group of strangers.

A subsequent episode of Married to Medicine saw Jackie showing remorse for her mistake, but nothing seemed to have resolved between the duo. After Jackie’s high-profile interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Buffie shared a snippet of the conversation attached with a clip of what she deems the most embarrassing moment of her life. She said:

"Can you imagine having the most humiliating moment of your life replayed on TV internationally over and year again after three years? Then having evil people try to rewrite what happened to suit their needs? I never talked to Jackie about my fertility. I was made the villain for complaining and being too dramatic about having multiple miscarriages. This has been my life relived on TV, social media, and in blogs. With little to no support."

Mariah Haq backs Buffie Purselle

During an interaction, Mariah Haq, who was once a full-time member of Married to Medicine until season 5, admitted that she wants Buffie to make a comeback. She said,

"The ladies on the show don’t talk about Buffie but that lady came and she was so authentic, she was fire. I didn’t cast Buffie, I cast the rest of the ladies but I hate that I did not. She is amazing inside and out and she held every one of the ladies accountable. They couldn’t take her. Buffie came through"

Reacting to the rift between Jackie and Buffie, Mariah added,

"I like her style. She was so confident. It’s almost like they hated on her confidence. Her story, her challenges, the diseases she faced and the way they treated her. The infertility struggle that she faced was her story and testimony to tell and share and they didn’t give her the opportunity to do that. My heart goes out to her. She was an asset to the show."

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Married to Medicine season 10 every Sunday on Bravo. All the past seasons of the show are available to watch on Peacock and Hulu.