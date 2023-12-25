Who is Mariah Huq? Meet Married To Medicine executive producer

Bravo's Married to Medicine premiered season 10 on November 5, 2023, and released seven episodes every Friday until December 17, 2023. While the show is currently on a two-week break, it has its fans hooked on everything that is happening. Jacqueline Walters, Heavenly Kimes, Simone Whitmore, and Quad Webb returned to the show with a new member, Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, viewers still can’t seem to forget the veteran Mariah Huq.

The 45-year-old has a multifaceted career as a producer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She is the executive producer and the mastermind behind the creation of Married to Medicine. In the earlier seasons of the show, Mariah seemed to have redefined the term "working mom" when she called herself the "queen bee." While Mariah Huq hasn't appeared in Married to Medicine since season 7, she is still a fan-favorite.

Who is Married to Medicine's Mariah Huq?

The reality star has paved her way in the industry with her hard work and her multi-faceted abilities. Since parting ways with Married to Medicine, Mariah continues channeling her efforts into creating new business ventures.

She was once the host of a local Tennessee news before shooting to fame with her feature on the reality TV series. According to her Bravo bio, she is married to emergency physician Dr Aydin Huq, a native of Bangladesh.

The couple has two children, a daughter Lauren-Taylor, and a son Ethan-Tyler. Married to Medicine showcased Mariah juggling work and family all while cementing a great foundation to embrace and accept their cultural differences.

Mariah Huq's professional career

A former Public Affairs News Anchor, Mariah spent years pitching her idea of Married To Medicine before finally executing the show with Bravo. Subsequently, she kept striving to amass a fortune with her business endeavors. The mother-of-two runs two successful brands Jewel and Jem children’s bedding and pajama line in collaboration with her sister Lake.

Mariah is also the co-owner of Nutrition Brands and Cinnamon Girl Diet. In November 2023, she launched a boutique production company titled Sleek CoWork and Media Studio in South Atlanta. The studio is stationed in the opulent McDonough Square locality of the area.

During a press release about her new venture, Mariah said that although it was a journey, seeing her "vision fulfilled" was worth the wait. She added that working in the media and being a small business owner was something she has always been passionate about.

"I wanted to create a contemporary environment where other savvy entrepreneurs or remote workers could optimize productivity and creativity." Mariah went on to say.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star has an approximate net worth of $4 million as of 2023.

Mariah Huq’s dispute with the show

Mariah's discontinuation from season 8 of the show came as a massive shocker for fans. She was reportedly embroiled in a major fallout with the production house and even intended to file a lawsuit against Bravo. Huq publicly accused Bravo of breach of contract and joint venture but she did not move to court.

However, she did manage to throw some sarcastic shade at Bravo. Before the release of season 8 of the show, Mariah shared a video on Instagram standing and pointing at her mailbox.

"I had heard that Married to Medicine contracts came out, but mine is not in the mail." She captioned the video.

The Married to Medicine season 10 trailer hints that Mariah Huq might make a comeback in the show. The show airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9:15 pm ET. Fans can catch up with the past seasons of the show on the OTT platforms Peacock and Hulu.