Phaedra Parks opens up on the prospect of remarrying in Married to Medicine

In Married to Medicine season 10 episode 8, which aired on January 7, 2024 on Bravo TV, Phaedra Parks spoke openly about getting married again. This chat happened while the group was relaxing at a winery. It gave a look into her personal life after her split from Apollo Nida.

Phaedra, known for being outspoken on the show, shocked some with her direct answer to questions about possibly marrying in the future. Her past marriage, which ended in a tough divorce, had clearly shaped her current views on relationships.

Focusing on her own growth and her two sons’ well-being, Phaedra’s position shows a careful approach to remarrying. This change in her outlook provides a glimpse at how her life path continues to unfold, both as someone the public sees and in her private life.

Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks says marriage can be "dangerous" for high income people

Phaedra Parks, when probed about the possibility of stepping into marriage again in Married to Medicine, responded with a succinct answer:

"Not really."

When probed again, she explained:

"I don't think you have to put a label on something…And I think for people who are high-income people, it's too dangerous to get married."

This brief but telling remark came during a conversation with fellow cast members of Married to Medicine. Her reluctance to consider remarriage stems from a blend of personal experience and a practical view of relationships, especially for individuals with significant financial assets.

Phaedra Parks's perspective diverges from her earlier life phase, where she experienced a joyful marriage that later spiraled into a complex and public divorce.

Her current views are not just a reflection of her past but also an indication of her approach to future relationships.

The divorce from Apollo Nida was both public and fraught with challenges. The experience of navigating through a high-profile divorce has evidently led Phaedra Parks to adopt a more guarded stance towards the idea of remarrying.

“I'm not lonely...I guess because I did have a very bad divorce, I was in love, I was so happy, and it went crazy like super quick," she said.

She added:

“During my divorce, I was really in a dark place…But at the end of the day, I want my sons to know their father and I want them to make their own opinions about who he is as a person. And I think that's really being mature and 'adulting,' which is hard sometimes."

The aspect of family, particularly concerning her sons Ayden and Dylan, plays a significant role in Phaedra Parks' life. Her children, aware of the divorce and its public nature, have been a primary focus for Phaedra in the aftermath.

She has emphasized the importance of her sons forming their own opinions about their father, Apollo Nida. This approach speaks volumes about her commitment to maintaining a healthy family environment despite the complexities of her past relationship.

Phaedra Parks has managed to establish a functional co-parenting arrangement with Apollo.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she remarked on their effective co-parenting, highlighting a harmonious relationship for the sake of their children.

Final thoughts

Married to Medicine fame Phaedra went through a difficult public divorce. This experience forced her to mature and think realistically about relationships. As she continues sharing her life on television, Phaedra's story shows how someone can learn from hard times.

It also shows the challenges of balancing a family and private convictions under public scrutiny. Her journey reflects both personal growth and pragmatism gained from her trials.