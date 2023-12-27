How much is Married To Medicine star Buffie Purselle's Net Worth as of 2023?

Bravo celebrity Buffie Purselle, star of Married to Medicine, is a famous figure in reality television. Buffie reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $35 million, according to RealityTitBit. Viewers were initially introduced to Buffie Purselle in season seven of the show. She is married to Atlanta-based psychiatrist David Purselle.

The Married to Medicine star has multiple sources of income which contribute significantly to making her one of the richest cast members in a show that already boasts of rich people. Buffie has built her wealth as the founder and managing member of Buffie the Tax Heiress, a tax and accounting practice chain with locations spread all over the state of Georgia.

She is reportedly a workaholic and according to RealityTitBit, she often ends up working twelve hours a day. According to her LinkedIn profile, Buffie is a serial entrepreneur, personal finance expert as well as a business management consultant.

For those unversed, Married to Medicine is a show that follows a group of women in and around Atlanta who are associated with the world of medicine in one capacity or the other.

A look into Married to Medicine star Buffie Purselle's career

Buffie Purselle first attracted audience attention during the seventh season of the show when she was introduced as Dr. Simone Whitmore's friend. She has been a finance and tax professional for over two decades now.

Buffie's official Bravo biography describes her as:

"A powerhouse in her own right, Buffie Purselle joins the fierce ladies of “Married to Medicine” this season, as a friend. Buffie is a tax and personal finance professional with over twenty years expertise. She demystifies the daunting world of taxes, personal finance, and small business management with skilled, practical, and sassy guidance. Buffie is very open and honest with her clients about her failures as well as her successes as a serial entrepreneur. She is passionate about helping women channel their inner fruGAL. Buffie is a true southern belle and is most commonly recognized as a third-generation tax practitioner from a family of tax pros."

Buffie has been serving as the founding member of Buffie the Tax Heiress since 1999. Back in 2014, she launched Buffie, LLC, marking a significant career advancement.

In addition to her professional duties, Buffie spends a significant amount of her time volunteering for three organizations. She has served as an Image Consultant on the Atlanta Chapter of Dress for Success since 2015. She has volunteered at the Partnership Against Domestic Violence and was on the board of Introducing Youth to American Infrastructure.

Buffie and David jointly run a telemedicine practice in Puerto Rico, where they live, for six months a year. In their spare time, they go about renovating several homes and rentals around them.

Married to Medicine star Buffie Purselle's early life

Buffie Purselle was born on January 20, 1978, in Atlanta, Georgia. The forty-five-year-old reality TV star is African-American by ethnicity and spent her childhood days in Atlanta.

According to Married to Medicine Biography, Buffie attended Georgia State University in 2000 and graduated with a degree in Business. She is happily married to her husband David Purselle and has an active presence on social media.