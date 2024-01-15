Why did Contessa Metcalfe leave Married to Medicine? Explained

Married to Medicine alum Dr. Contessa Metcalfe joined the reality TV franchise during season 5 and her onscreen journey was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. The former cast member was there for almost five seasons on Bravo’s smash-hit show which included her balancing her career as a doctor and entrepreneur all while fulfilling the responsibilities of being a mother and a wife and managing her relationship with fellow cast mates.

In season 8, Contessa’s marital challenges with her husband Dr Scott grabbed significant limelight and during the reunion special episode, Quad revealed Contessa has filed for legal separation. However, in season 9, Contessa herself confirmed she and Scott have found a better place for themselves in the marriage and have pushed back their decision to sign divorce papers.

Though things turned out better in her marriage, it was announced that Contessa won’t return to Married to Medicine season 10 in March 2023. She was joined in departure by fellow cast mate Anila Sajja, who had been on the series during seasons 8 and 9.

"Was sick of cussing and crying": Dr Contessa Metcalfe on leaving Married To Medicine

During her interaction with LoveBScott, the former cast member expressed that she needed a break from the reality TV scene as she had been doing it continuously for five years.

“I decided to quit after last season. I needed a break because it wasn’t highlighting me as a [doctor] or as a mom. Plus, it’s been five years! I’m sick of cussing and crying,” she explained.

For those unaware, the Married To Medicine alum lived a full life during her high school days in Kansas, which involved her participating in debate, tennis, cheerleading and also being named the homecoming queen. She pursued her undergraduate degree in psychology/pre-medicine from the Xavier University of Louisiana.

She subsequently joined the Navy and travelled the world as a flight surgeon before completing her residency training at the National Naval Medical Center and Meharry Medical College.

She is the owner of Chastain Integrative Medicine in Atlanta, where she specializes in medical aesthetics, preventive, occupational, and addiction medicine, as per Bravo.

Though Contessa claimed she grew tired of filming the show, fellow cast member Heavenly reportedly claimed she was demoted and offered a friend role, which Contessa declined.

Notably, Contessa and Heavenly were once to be feuding on the show. During an episode, the alum staged an intervention for Dr Heavenly, assembling all the cast members, to show a compilation of everything that Dr Heavenly said about them on YouTube.

Initially, Heavenly laughed it off but things quickly escalated as the ladies began to grow angry. Contessa believed Heavenly was trying to put down their marriages while uplifting her own.

The former members said the reason why she staged the intervention was because she did try to talk about their issue privately with Heavenly but it didn’t seem to work.

