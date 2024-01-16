Love & Translation: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Love & Translation is TLC's newest addition to its reality TV gems. It is a show that puts people from across the globe who speak different languages under one roof, and their only challenge will be to try to decipher each other's words in an attempt to break the language barrier.

TLC is known for its hit reality TV shows like 90 Day Fiancé, MILF Manor, Sister Wives, Say Yes to the Dress, and more, so new shows by them under the domain of reality TV are highly trusted and anticipated. Love & Translation is to release its first-ever episode on January 21, 2024, on TLC at 10 pm.

TLC's Love & Translation will feature 12 women from different countries

Love & Translation is to follow 12 single women from 12 different countries of the world who don't speak English nor do they understand it, on their quest to find love. A TLC-style luxurious villa is going to be the witness to this thrill-filled plot as it will be home to the bachelors for their time on the show.

The 12 single ladies will compete against each other to win the hearts of one of the show's three single men. Kahlil is a 24-year-old from Texas, while Tripp is 30 years old and from California, and 21-year-old Dylan is from Florida. The three English-speaking bachelors will be anchors for the audience as they try to understand the ladies and give each one justice.

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed some more details about what can be expected from the show. They said:

“With challenges that include utilizing the five senses such as uninterrupted eye gazing and pheromone attraction tests, as well as adrenaline-pumping group date activities, these singles will try to learn about each other without the gift of language.”

They finished their statement by stating:

“And if the singles aren’t feeling that loving feeling with anyone, they can pack up their bags and look for love elsewhere.”

TLC's Love & Translation trailer

TLC put out the official trailer for Love & Translation on their official YouTube channel on December 7, 2023. The trailer not only clears doubts about the show's plotlines but also introduces viewers to a few of its many contestants.

From the trailer, it seems like the men didn't know beforehand that they were to encounter ladies who didn't speak English. They were shocked on their first meet with the ladies, with one of them asking "Does anybody know any English?", to which the ladies unanimously replied, "No".

The Japanese contestant on the show is seen going on a date with one of the men, as she says, "I was born to be loved and I was born to love another person." Another lady is seen stating her reason for going for an American man as she says, "I think that American men are gentlemen. They treat women very well."

The trailer was also full of contestants sharing kisses throughout. And like every reality show involving singles, even this one has its share of fights and altercations, but without a translator.

Love & Translation feels fresh with its never-before-seen plotline and the twists that don't seem to disappoint. Now it's to see if the show stands the test of time and viewership to come up with more seasons in the future. This social experiment-like show is to air after 90 Day Fiancé, on Sundays.