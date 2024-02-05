The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 12 titled Blazed and Confused was released on Bravo TV on February 4, 2024. The episode was filled with drama, chaos, and unexpected revelations.

The episode showed each housewife preparing for a potential business venture. As they handled their eventful lives, Gizelle Bryant and Ashely Darby planned on starting a new athleisure line with Nneka Ihim who wants to have a wine business. Candiace Dillard Bassett, meanwhile, wants to start her acting career.

In the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 12 Mia Thornton opened up about her marriage with Gordon with her castmates. The main focus of this episode, however, was Wendy Osefo's marijuana event which was filmed back when it was legal in the state of Maryland.

The synopsis for the episode read:

"Wendy’s husband, Eddie, throws a launch party for his new marijuana business. However, several long-running feuds threaten to disrupt the festivities. Nneka hosts an unpacking get together in her new home, but one of the ladies exhibits surprising behavior. Karen and Mia’s conflict comes to a head."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 12 shows Mia's Marriage and Wendy's Ventures

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8's Mia Thornton confirmed her separation from her husband Gordon Thornton after spending 11 years with him. She also discussed being a mom of three and is co-parenting with her ex.

In The Real Housewives of Potomac episode 12, Mia opened up about her struggles in marriage and how a divorce might affect their kids. During the Happy Eddie event, Roby Dixon inquired Mia about her relationship status. Mia explained how Gordon and his family members are tangled in a business feud with him:

"We're doing good. In marriage, marriage is already hard enough. And, I'm just like, you know, I actually want to clock the f*ck out, right? But, I can't leave him now. He has nobody. Like what type of person would I be at this point? His family has, and they don't care if he's eating tomorrow."

Later, The Real Housewives of Potomac couple Mia and Gordon discussed their divorce at lunch. Mia had previously confirmed that she and her husband were going to a couple's therapist to resolve their relationship problems. She believed continuing therapy consistently would result in progress but noted that Gordon's conflict with his family was negatively affecting their relationship.

Analyzing her relationship with Gordon, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member shared in a confessional interview that she wasn't blaming him but that she was concerned

"I am concerned that he doesn't see the role that he plays that caused the sequence of events for him to get kicked out that then caused me not to continue to be in my role, which then caused us to move. We didn't just wake up one day and the family said, 'Hey, we no longer want you in these seats.'" Mia said.

Moving on from Gordon and Mia's discussion viewers saw a chaotic marijuana business launch party at Wendy's. The attendees and their interpersonal dynamics became more obvious at this event, as Ashley, Gizelle, and Chris decided to not engage with each other.

The Real Housewives of Potomac castmates, Gizelle and Robyn don't greet Wendy while attending the event at her own house. Meanwhile, Wendy keeps a distance from Nneka who wants an invitation to Wendy's slumber party. After Mia rejects Karen's invitation to Surry County, the two refuse to see eye to eye.

Fans can watch episode 13 of season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac on February 18, 2024, on 8/7 c on Bravo TV.