"Is Nneka stupid???": The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Wendy and Nneka's feud in season 8

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 28, 2024. During the segment, some of the cast members went to Surry County as Karen Huger invited them to visit her family.

The cast met Karen's uncles and aunts as they visited her family home. They told the cast more about their family history. Karen told the cameras that the family home that the cast visited was a plantation where her ancestors were slaves. The segment also saw the cast help Karen clean up the property as she opened up about her past.

While the mini vacation was relatively drama-free, during lunch, Nneka and Wendy's issues were brought up once again. Wendy told Karen that she was there to support her and that she loved her family. She called the RHOP cast a "sisterhood" and noted that anyone who came into the group should have that in their heart. This started a conversation about her and Nneka's feud.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and noted that Nneka shouldn't have invited Wendy to her house when she accused her family of various things. One person, @purestbaddie wrote on X:

"Is Nneka stupid?? Why would she invite Wendy when you said that her family put your name on a shrine??"

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are "TIRED" of the cast members' fighting

Expand Tweet

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, some of the cast members accompanied Karen Huger to Surry County where they helped her clean up her ancestral home.

During lunch, Wendy thanked Karen for inviting a select few cast members and for letting them meet her family. She called The Real Housewives of Potomac cast a sisterhood and noted that anyone who came into the group should have that feeling. She also reminded season 8 newcomer Nneka about the negative things she said about Wendy.

"You called me a b*tch, you called my mom a witch, you talked about my husband, your husband tried to attack my husband, you talked about my sister."

While Nneka agreed to calling Wendy a "b*tch," she noted that she didn't say anything negative about her sister. She noted that she never denied what she said about The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member but added that she couldn't curse at anybody and think they wouldn't retaliate.

Wendy noted that Nneka was the one to use a cuss word in a sentence while Nneka said she didn't attack anyone and only spoke the truth. Wendy then stated that she didn't want to have a conversation with someone whose existence was "inconsequential" to her happiness.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and noted that the two needed to stop fighting already.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.