“It’s B.E.T., not B.E.D.”: RHOP star Karen Huger’s BET Awards outfit gets hilarious responses online

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Karen Huger was among several reality stars who graced the BET red carpet with their presence. However, in Karen’s case, it looked more like she got right out of bed to make it in time for the event.
The reality star wore a black and white polka dots co-ord suit, which, according to fans, didn’t flatter her at all. She also wore light makeup and carried a black clutch with her. Not much can be said about the footwear she rocked as her trousers were oversized and swept the floor as she walked.
Following this, fans took to social media to react to the RHOP star’s choice of outfit and wondered whether or not she lost a bet with co-star Gizelle. They added that while they love Grand Dame, it’s “B.E.T., not B.E.D.," suggesting that her outfit was suitable for going to sleep.
Fans find RHOP star Karen Huger’s outfit at the BET Awards to be a failure
The BET Awards event is meant to honor and celebrate the achievements of African American and members of other minority communities. The 23rd installment of the event took place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and saw several stars make an appearance.
One of the stars to make an appearance was Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast member Karen Huger, who rocked a black and white polka dot co-ord suit.
However, her outfit choice was a failure as fans pf the series took to social media to react to the Bravo celebrity’s outfit. While they didn’t admire what she wore, her outfit earned her some hilarious responses.
Other reality stars who appeared on the BET Awards 2023 included former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes, RHOP’s Candiace Dillard, Eva Marcille, Brittish Williams’ from Basketball Wives. Joining the event from the VH1 show was also Brooke Bailey, among others.
The RHOP star wasn’t the only reality star whose appearance started a conversation. Fans wondered what Brittish was doing at the award show since she is in the middle of legal problems, noting that she is supposed to be sentenced in August 2023 over several fraud charges.
Complete list of BET Awards 2023 winners
Thw following is the full lis of winners from the BET Awards 2023 categories:
- Album of the Year - SOS by SZA and Renaissance by Beyonce
- Best Female R&B/Pop Artist - SZA
- Best Male R&B/Pop Artist- Chris Brown & Usher
- Best Group - Drake & 21 Savage
- Best Collaboration - Wait For U by Future feat. Drake & Tems
- Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Latto
- Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar
- Video of the Year - Kill Bill by SZA
- Video Director of the Year - Teyana Taylor
- Best New Artist - Coco Jones
- Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Bless Me by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Viewer’s Choice Award - Break My Soul by Beyoncé
- Best International Act - Burna Boy
- Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act - Libianca
- BET Her - Break My Soul – Beyoncé
- Best Movie - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Best Actor - Damson Idris
- Best Actress - Angela Bassett
- Youngstars Award - Marsai Martin
- Sportswoman of the Year Award - Angel Reese
- Sportsman of the Year Award - Jalen Hurts
- BET Lifetime Achievement Award - Busta Rhymes
The award ceremony was first held in Las Vegas at the Paris Las Vegas resort before moving to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. In 2006, it moved to the Shrine Auditorium in LA before making its way to the Microsoft Theater in 2013.