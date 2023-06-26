“It’s B.E.T., not B.E.D.”: RHOP star Karen Huger’s BET Awards outfit gets hilarious responses online

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Karen Huger was among several reality stars who graced the BET red carpet with their presence. However, in Karen’s case, it looked more like she got right out of bed to make it in time for the event.

The reality star wore a black and white polka dots co-ord suit, which, according to fans, didn’t flatter her at all. She also wore light makeup and carried a black clutch with her. Not much can be said about the footwear she rocked as her trousers were oversized and swept the floor as she walked.

Following this, fans took to social media to react to the RHOP star’s choice of outfit and wondered whether or not she lost a bet with co-star Gizelle. They added that while they love Grand Dame, it’s “B.E.T., not B.E.D.," suggesting that her outfit was suitable for going to sleep.

Fans find RHOP star Karen Huger’s outfit at the BET Awards to be a failure

The BET Awards event is meant to honor and celebrate the achievements of African American and members of other minority communities. The 23rd installment of the event took place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and saw several stars make an appearance.

One of the stars to make an appearance was Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast member Karen Huger, who rocked a black and white polka dot co-ord suit.

However, her outfit choice was a failure as fans pf the series took to social media to react to the Bravo celebrity’s outfit. While they didn’t admire what she wore, her outfit earned her some hilarious responses.

💜🌻MommyInColorTV🌻💜 @mommyincolor89 @JaysRealityBlog Look like pajamas. I wish she would have worn something to show off her curves. @JaysRealityBlog Look like pajamas. I wish she would have worn something to show off her curves.

MindofaMalColm @Master_MalColm1 @JaysRealityBlog Now Mother Karen!!! I love you, but this is a no!!!! Maybe for Sunday Service sweetie! @JaysRealityBlog Now Mother Karen!!! I love you, but this is a no!!!! Maybe for Sunday Service sweetie! 😘

shboogies 👠 @shboogies @JaysRealityBlog why did she dress herself like an old lady @JaysRealityBlog why did she dress herself like an old lady 😩

TheKings&I @3kings1mommy @JaysRealityBlog Karen knew it was gonna be an all nighter so she came dressed for bed already @JaysRealityBlog Karen knew it was gonna be an all nighter so she came dressed for bed already 😂😂😂

This is not grande. It's screaming White House Black Market's PJ line. Fabric all the way to the floor like this drives me crazy

#RHOP @JaysRealityBlog The #BETAwards are basically printed on every calendar in a black household.This is not grande. It's screaming White House Black Market's PJ line. Fabric all the way to the floor like this drives me crazy @JaysRealityBlog The #BETAwards are basically printed on every calendar in a black household. This is not grande. It's screaming White House Black Market's PJ line. Fabric all the way to the floor like this drives me crazy #RHOP🌸 https://t.co/ShVW4MHJG6

Other reality stars who appeared on the BET Awards 2023 included former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes, RHOP’s Candiace Dillard, Eva Marcille, Brittish Williams’ from Basketball Wives. Joining the event from the VH1 show was also Brooke Bailey, among others.

The RHOP star wasn’t the only reality star whose appearance started a conversation. Fans wondered what Brittish was doing at the award show since she is in the middle of legal problems, noting that she is supposed to be sentenced in August 2023 over several fraud charges.

Complete list of BET Awards 2023 winners

#BETAwards @BETAwards 🏾 Congratulations again to our Lifetime Achievement Award winner #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight Now THIS is the kind of tribute we love to see!🏾 Congratulations again to our Lifetime Achievement Award winner @BustaRhymes #HipHop50 https://t.co/pPHIbRJWVG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Now THIS is the kind of tribute we love to see! 👏🏾 Congratulations again to our Lifetime Achievement Award winner @BustaRhymes! 🏆 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight #HipHop50 https://t.co/pPHIbRJWVG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GEfuusFD8y

Thw following is the full lis of winners from the BET Awards 2023 categories:

Album of the Year - SOS by SZA and Renaissance by Beyonce

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist - SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist- Chris Brown & Usher

Best Group - Drake & 21 Savage

Best Collaboration - Wait For U by Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Latto

Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year - Kill Bill by SZA

Video Director of the Year - Teyana Taylor

Best New Artist - Coco Jones

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Bless Me by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Viewer’s Choice Award - Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Best International Act - Burna Boy

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act - Libianca

BET Her - Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Best Movie - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Actor - Damson Idris

Best Actress - Angela Bassett

Youngstars Award - Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award - Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year Award - Jalen Hurts

BET Lifetime Achievement Award - Busta Rhymes

The award ceremony was first held in Las Vegas at the Paris Las Vegas resort before moving to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. In 2006, it moved to the Shrine Auditorium in LA before making its way to the Microsoft Theater in 2013.

