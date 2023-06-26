“Hide ya purses”: Brittish Williams' appearance at BET Awards sparks shade from Basketball Wives fans

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams’ made an appearance at the BET Awards on Monday, June 26, 2023. She was wearing a floor-length dress and while fans said that she looked stunning, some also wondered why she was at the awards show amidst her legal troubles.

The reality star who appeared in season 10 of the VH1 show, pled guilty to 15 federal crimes including fraud charges which amount to almost $450K. Brittish, the co-host of The Home Team Morning Show, pleaded guilty to several charges on May 24, 2023. She is looking at facing 30 years in prison and up to $3.25 million in fines according to a press release by the US Attorney's office for the Easter District of Missouri.

Fans who saw videos and pictures of her at the event were curious about why she was even there and took to social media to discuss the same. While some made hilarious and sarcastic comments, one person took to Twitter to say:

Fans took to social media to comment on her appearance and wondered why she was at the event and joked about her crimes by telling others to “hide ya purses.”

Fans react to Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams’ attending the BET Awards 2023

As mentioned earlier, Basketball Wives season 10 cast member, Brittish Williams is currently awaiting sentencing for her multiple charges of crimes. She recently made an appearance at the BET Awards.

The event was first started in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African American and performers from other minority communities in film, sports, and philanthropy. Many reality stars made an appearance at the event, including Williams, however, her presence wasn’t received well from fans on the internet.

Fans took to comment on the Basketball Wives cast member’s appearance and her dress. They noted that Brittish made sure that her ankle bracelet wasn’t visible and wondered about her upcoming hearing. While some made jokes about making sure that the other attendees checked their purses and pockets, others wondered why she was at the event.

Blue @bluenMD @JaysRealityBlog So tired of these reality D listers going to award shows. I don’t blame the A listers for not going anymore. @JaysRealityBlog So tired of these reality D listers going to award shows. I don’t blame the A listers for not going anymore.

𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐀 @ANTIMELIA__ @JaysRealityBlog she better not steal nobody valuables tonight @JaysRealityBlog she better not steal nobody valuables tonight

Selfishly CC @SelfishlyCc @JaysRealityBlog I’m assuming the ankle monitor is off lol she making an appearance cause she gna be Jen shah sharing the same cell soon @JaysRealityBlog I’m assuming the ankle monitor is off lol she making an appearance cause she gna be Jen shah sharing the same cell soon

What are Brittish’s charges?

The Basketball Wives star pleaded guilty to a total of 15 felonies on May 24, 2023, for using others’ social security numbers to open accounts, deposit cheques, and withdraw money. All of this put together amounted to almost $23,000.

Her list of charges further includes three pandemic and insurance frauds.

The VH1 star submitted nine applications for disaster loans meant to help struggling businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also submitted four Paycheck Protections Program applications and a rent relief application. As per her plea, Brittish Williams’ loans amounted to $144,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a press release about the case. It stated that she received $27,00 in rent relief and $139,00 in medical bills, and noted that she has not filed annual tax returns since October 2021.

The press release added that Williams will be sentenced on August 23.

"She faces up to 30 years in prison for the bank fraud charges, 20 years for the wire fraud charges, and up to five years for misusing a Social Security number. She also faces up to $3.25 million in fines," the release noted.

The Basketball Wives season 10 cast member was previously indicted in October 2021 for 18 fraud charges as she avoided more than $29,000 in taxes from 2017 to 2019. At the time, Brittish pleaded not guilty. However, according to the authorities, she took out loans, lines of credit, and other funds from certain financial institutions by using fake social security numbers in 2017.

The reality star submitted four cheques of various amounts into self-controlled accounts before their fraudulent nature could be figured out.

Basketball Wives was renewed for season 11 earlier this month. It will feature Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brooke Bailey, Evelyn Lozada, Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth, and Clayanna Warthen.

