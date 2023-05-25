Did Evelyn Zolada find love on reality TV? Basketball Wives alum's dating history explored ahead of potential return to season 11

Basketball Wives wrapped up season 10 on May 1, 2023, and while the show is set to officially be renewed for another season, fans might possibly see an OG return to the show. As reported by theJasmineBrand, one alum is set to return for the following season.

Evelyn Lozada was a part of Basketball Wives: Miami from 2010 to 2015 followed by her time on the LA franchise from 2017 to 2020. At the time of her exit from the VH1 show, she stated that it was time for her to open up the universe to other things.

The television personality, model, and spokesperson however has not been away from the public eye. She recently appeared in Peacock’s Queens Court where she, along with three other cast members dated several men in order to find their king, and she managed to king in Lavon Lewis. Evelyn met Lavon on the show and in December 2022, he popped the question during her birthday party.

Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Zolada's dating history explored

While the television star is happy and engaged, it's been a long journey for her to get there. Her longest relationship in the public eye was with NBA star Antoine Walker and they were together from 1998 to 2009 and got engaged in 2007. However, towards the end of their relationship, Walker had major financial issues and had to file for bankruptcy around the same time.

In 2011, the Basketball Wives star was sued by her ex-partner who claimed that he gave her a large sum of money to hide his assets from creditors and to help her start her Miami show store.

It was speculated that she left him due to the money issues but she revealed that she split up with him due to his infidelity. At the time, she said that he was still playing when she “chalked up the deuces” and before he filed for bankruptcy.

Lozada was then married to NFL star Chad Johnson in 2012. The two got married in July and almost a month later, he was arrested on domestic abuse charges and she filed for divorce a few days later.

Two years later, the Basketball Wives Miami star was involved with MLB star Carl Crawford, with whom she shares a son, Carl Leo Crawford. The two were together for three years and broke up in 2017 after which she briefly dated French Montana in 2018.

The television personality was single for more or less five years before appearing in Queens Court and meeting Lavon Lewis.

