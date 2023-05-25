What did Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams plead guilty to? Details explored

Basketball Wives recently finished airing season 10, and while the future of the show is up in the air, one cast member is currently in the news. Brittish Williams, who recently appeared in season 10, pleaded guilty to over 15 federal crimes.

Her charges include five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud. She is set to be sentenced on August 23, 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri released a press release about the case, which stated that the Basketball Wives cast member admitted to under-reporting her income in tax returns recently and falsely putting down her niece and nephew as dependents.

This is not the first time she has been under the legal microscope, as the press release further stated that she avoided more than $29,000 in taxes from 2017 to 2019 and was previously indicted in October 2021.

Basketball Wives cast member Brittish Williams' fraud amount consists of almost $450K

On May 24, 2023, Brittish Williams, a cast member of the Basketball Wives and co-host of The Home Team Morning Show, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies.

The reality star used the social security numbers of other people to open accounts, deposit cheques, and withdraw money, which amounted to almost $23,000.

The charges included three pandemic frauds and insurance frauds, as she submitted nine applications for "disaster loans," which were meant to help businesses during the pandemic, four applications for the Paycheck Protections program, and one for rent relief in California. According to her plea, she took out government loans worth $144,000.

According to the press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, the Basketball Wives' Brittish Williams got $27,800 in rent relief, her insurance fraud in medical bills came up to $139,000, and she has not filed annual tax returns since her previous indictment in October 2021.

The press release further added:

"She will be sentenced on August 23. She faces up to 30 years in prison for the bank fraud charges, 20 years for the wire fraud charges, and up to five years each for the five charges of misusing a Social Security number. She also faces up to $3.25 million in fines."

During the previous season of Basketball Wives, she opened up about her experience in jail and called it a very scary experience. She added that it wasn’t something she ever thought she would have to deal with in her life.

At the time, she was indicted on 18 fraud charges, was arrested in October 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charges in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

According to the prosecutors in the case, Brittish Williams used fake social security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from "financial institutions." Between 2017 and 2019, she deposited four cheques of $4,500 and $8,500 into self-controlled accounts before anyone could figure out that they were fraudulent.

Episodes of Basketball Wives season 10 are available to stream on fuboTV, VH1, and Bet+ Amazon Channel.

