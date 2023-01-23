"Karen bout to take it too far": Fans slam Karen Huger over her accusations against Juan Dixon on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members continuing their trip in Maya Riviera, Mexico, having good food, sipping on drinks and relaxing. Some ladies also chose to address their issues and hash out differences, which led to a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Karen and Robyn engaged in a heated argument over spreading rumors and accusations about each other. While the Grand Dame stated that Juan Dixon was involved with a woman that looked like her, Robyn accused Karen of being in a bar with a man with blue eyes.

Fans took to social media and failed to believe Karen's accusations against Juan. One tweeted:

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely dramatic as compared to its previous installments. The ladies of Potomac have brought more heat and spice this time, with scandals, allegations and rumors taking center stage this season. While viewers have loved watching some of them on screen, they have also criticized others for their behavior.

Karen and Robyn get into a heated argument on RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP began with the ladies getting ready for another day at Maya Riviera, Mexico. While sitting down with Ashley, Karen addressed her concerns about her feud with Charrisse but proceeded to spread rumors about Robyn. The Grand Dame alleged that Robyn's husband Juan Dixon was seen with a woman that looked like her.

Karen further revealed that Juan's "other woman" lives in Montgomery County and the duo were seen walking hand in hand in Georgetown. While Robyn confessed to not being surprised by the rumor, considering Juan's infidelity in the past, however, she was worried about Robyn's reaction to the same.

Later on in the RHOP episode, Ashley went with the rumor to Robyn, who laughed at the news. While the latter claimed that she had never heard of it, she chose to call her husband and confirm the same. This resulted in a heated response from Juan, who explained he had had enough.

Robyn and Karen got into a heated argument as the ladies sat down for lunch. The latter called Robyn's wedding "fake" and brought up Juan's alleged affair. Karen further stated that she would only believe it to be a rumor if Robyn and Juan get married, which she felt wasn't going to happen. Her fellow RHOP castmate was extremely frustrated with the accusations and brought up another rumor.

Robyn revealed that she had a picture of Karen posing with a man with blue eyes in Vegas at a bar. She confessed to Gizelle sending the picture to her a few months ago. The star further showed the picture to everyone but Karen. The Grand Dame then found out that it was a picture from back in the day.

By the end of the RHOP episode, Karen explained that she was protecting Juan. This led to major accusations against the latter. The Grand Dame revealed that after the show's reunion episode three years ago, Juan allegedly hugged her inappropriately and wanted to be "no 3 in the relationship."

Fans react to Karen and Robyn's feud on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the ladies' feud. They slammed Karen for spreading rumors about Juan and failed to believe the same. Check out what they have to say.

Season 7 of RHOP is inching closer to its end. In the upcoming weeks, the ladies are set to get involved in major drama as they discuss issues. The cast members will also gather for a dramatic reunion as they reflect on the season's ups and downs and engage in arguments and conflicts. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Tune in for a brand new episode of RHOP next Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

