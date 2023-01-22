What time will RHOP season 7 episode 15 air? Karen x Robyn feud and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members on their trip to Maya Riviera, Mexico. While some ladies will be seen having fun, others will invariably get caught up in fights, mend broken friendships, and engage in gossip.

Episode 15 of RHOP will see the continuation of several arguments from last week's episode. Many friendships have been on the chopping block since the trip to Miami, and this week will see some cast members addressing their concerns. The dynamic between Karen and Robyn, Karen and Charrisse, Mia and Jacuqeline, and many others, will be tested.

Season 7 of the hit series has been extremely popular among viewers. This is largely because cast members have brought in more heat and drama as compared to the previous installments. While viewers have been following the ladies' journey on and off the show, they have also clearly expressed their views regarding certain issues that have been on display throughout the course of the season.

RHOP season 7 episode 15 will see more drama between the ladies

This week's episode of RHOP will see the tension rise between the ladies as they argue over claims made by fellow cast members and also comment on each other's lives. The past few weeks have seen considerable drama brewing between them, and the upcoming episode is only going to add fuel to the same. It will be interesting to see how the ladies try to confront each other.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Indecent Disclosure, reads:

"Karen questions the validity of Robyn's upcoming nuptials and brings up alleged rumours about Juan; Robyn shares a suspicious photo with the ladies; Mia reaches her breaking point with Jacqueline, but attempts to repair her friendship with Wendy."

Although Karen and Charrisse have been at odds for years, the Mexico trip has brought their issues out at the forefront, which led to a rather heated argument between them at the dinner table. While most of the cast members didn't involve themselves in the drama, Robyn and Gizelle chose to speak for Charrisse.

Last week's episode saw the RHOP duo call out Karen for her behavior towards Charrisse. While the Grand Dame didn't want to be involved in the conversation, Robyn aired her concerns with Karen, leading to a fallout between the two.

As per preview clips released by Bravo, the relationship between the ladies was tested to their limits. Karen was seemingly hurt by Robyn's comments towards her and decided to address the same. She called her fellow castmate "mean-spirited" and also called Robyn's wedding with Juan Dixon fake.

Robyn, for her part, stood her ground with regards to Karen's behavior and shared an alleged picture of the latter with another man to the RHOP cast. While this is only the beginning of the issues between the two, the following weeks will mark the duo's fallout.

Meanwhile, another clip showed Gizelle and Mia planning Robyn's bachelorette party. Gizelle wanted Mia to arrange for a stripper and soon got to talking about the latter's issues with Wendy and Jacqueline. Mia stated that while she would try to make amends with Wendy, her fallout with former best friend Jacqueline was so severe that it had reached "a point of no return."

RHOP season 7 has been an extremely dramatic watch so far. The season is nearing its end, and all the issues that have transpired throughout the course of the installment are in their prime. Will the cast be able to resolve their differences or will some friendships remain fractured? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHOP this Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes