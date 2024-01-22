The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The last episode of Real Housewives of Potomac showed the ladies showing their strong fronts to things that are hard to swallow. They came together for Karen's PAVE event, where they supported survivors of sexual assault. Some of them were brave enough to share their experiences of sexual assault in an attempt to normalize their voices.

Episode 10 of Real Housewives of Potomac was released on January 21, titled Friendship is a Mother. Candiace's Mother's Day brunch was made for the episode's central plot, where she invited everyone with their moms except for Gizelle. Despite Jacqueline's absence from the show, she remained the main topic of discussion.

Mother's Day brunch on Real Housewives of Potomac's season 8 episode 10

As seen in Mia and Jacqueline's case, tiffs between best friends often last longer. It's been a year since the duo spoke to each other following their differences. However, Jacqueline has been speaking to some of the other ladies on Real Housewives of Potomac, like Charrisse and Nneka.

When Charrisse met Mia at brunch, she told her about Jacqueline's conversations with Charrisse and Nneka. She said that Jacqueline warned Nneka about her friendship with Mia, referring to Mia's past move that embarrassed Jacqueline on national television.

The mother-daughter duo of Wendy and Iyom conveniently didn't attend the brunch because Nneka was there after they discussed their problems with her in the previous episode. However, that enabled the viewers to see Nneka as an individual self, not an extension of Wendy's psyche.

Another person who did not attend the brunch was Gizelle because she wasn't invited. She and her daughter Grace were seen catching brunch with Karen and her daughter Raviyn. They were seen discussing Grace's transition into college life and Karen's readiness to fix her regular Botox.

Robyn and Candiace clear out the air between them in episode 10 of Real Housewives of Potomac

Back at brunch, Candiace and Robyn decided to talk about their long-brewing differences. Robyn clearly stated that she didn't want to continue being friends with Candiace because she took to Twitter and public blogs to address her differences with Robyn rather than speaking to Robyn directly.

She also thinks Candiace implied that Robyn wasn't doing her job properly, which was the reason for her falling financial status.

Candiace didn't take accountability for her actions but instead went on a rant defending herself. She said she wasn't left with many options to vent after Robyn chose to be friends with people like Gizelle. Robyn and Gizelle also faced legal action from rapper Eminem after naming their podcast Reasonably Shady.

Their animosity goes back a few seasons when Gizelle claimed that Candiace's husband, Chris, made her 'feel uncomfortable' in a private conversation during the Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion. Candiace took to social media to call Gizelle's claims fake and "all in the name of…entertainment."

Real Housewives of Potomac is one of the many spin-offs of the successful franchise that follows the affluent ladies of Potomac as they share their personal, professional, and social lives with their fans.

The Real Housewives franchise started with Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, and apart from being adapted in various states, it also has 27 spin-offs of stars like Vanderpump Rules and Kandi and the Gang.