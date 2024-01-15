Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

Real Housewives of Potomac, aka RHOP, had its episode 9 released on January 14, 2024, on Bravo. The episode, titled Hard Conversations , did revolve around some tough things the ladies admitted to dealing with.

The episode saw Mia and Gordon go on a double date with Robyn and Juan to a cooking class. Wendy told her mom about the tiff between her and Nneka. Meanwhile, Nneka and Candiace were seen clearing things out at dinner. Giselle took her daughter to a self-defense class as she worried about her safety.

The episode addressed all the things the ladies were afraid to let out as it ended with all the ladies coming together to support Karen's PAVE event, which is a non-profit for s*xual violence.

Mia and Robyn go cooking with Gordon and Juan in season 8 episode 9 of RHOP

Mia and Robyn's cooking class with Gordon and Juan was what got the episode started. While there, Mia didn't shy away from admitting her financial issues when she said she doesn't have a nanny anymore, taking a jab at Gordon, who she is now separated from.

In this attempt to cultivate friendship with Robyn after her fallouts with Jacqueline and Wendy, Mia found a clear route to address her issues with Gordon and even Juan, in episode 9 of RHOP.

When she asked Juan "You really put your credit card down?," the latter didn't hesitate, as if Mia's question was obvious. He stuck to the same hotel story that he and Robyn had been saying.

Mia opened up about her decision to put her foot down and have the Glo30 franchise, a brand she's been closely following, as an avenue for getting that cash she's short on. Her decision was met with more encouragement and assertion by others in the kitchen.

RHOP ladies toughen up as they fight s*xual assault

This episode of RHOP transpired into one with great meaning, as some tried shielding themselves from s*xual assault, while others were seen rallying with a nonprofit that works to help the survivors. In the process, they all lightened themselves by sharing their experiences with s*xual assault.

Gizelle Bryant, who is now also a part of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, took her daughter Grace to a self-defense class, where they both learned tactics to protect themselves. Gizelle finally put an end to her worries about her daughter's safety when she goes to college in Florida, because Grace did better than her in the class, assuring her ability to take care of herself.

The end of this episode of RHOP saw the ladies put their differences aside to support one common cause - helping the survivors of s*xual assault.

The upcoming episode of RHOP, titled Friendship is a Mother, is to be released on January 21, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm ET. It is to follow Candiace's Mother's Day brunch and the anticipated talk between Robyn and Candiace about their failing friendship.