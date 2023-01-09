"You stooped to a new low": Fans slam Mia for her behavior towards Jacqueline on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw cast members take off for their trip to Mexico for Ashley's 34th birthday party, while also navigating issues within the group, including personal relationships, fractured friendships and much more, creating a lot of drama for viewers to witness.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Mia and Jacqueline got into several heated arguments. However, Mia asked Jacqueline to keep her "legs closed to married men," which led to the latter having an emotional breakdown. Fans slammed Mia for talking ill about Jacqueline and felt it was done for a storyline. One tweeted:

PhenomialPhoenix @PhenomialJones @mrsmiathornton Mia you’re wronger than two left shoes. You made “your friend “ look like a charity case then hit all the way below the belt. You stooped to a new low. Friends don’t do that #RHOP @mrsmiathornton Mia you’re wronger than two left shoes. You made “your friend “ look like a charity case then hit all the way below the belt. You stooped to a new low. Friends don’t do that #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have made their opinions very clear on social media. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

Mia and Jacqueline get into a heated argument on RHOP

This week's episode of RHOP began with the cast members preparing for their trip to Maya Riviera, Mexico as part of Ashley's birthday celebrations. Karen was worried about the fractured group dynamic and how that would contribute to the drama on the trip. Meanwhile, Gizelle spoke to Robyn while driving her car and gave her friend a health update and also discussed Karen and Charrisse's equation.

Mia and Jacqueline have been the best of friends for the longest time. As the latter made her appearance this season, Mia had back then revealed that it was Jacqueline's mother that took her in. Throughout the course of the season, viewers saw glimpses of the two bonding with each other. Their friendship was even questioned by the RHOP cast members.

This week, Mia was preparing for the trip to Mexico when she addressed her concerns about Jacqueline to her husband Gordon. She said that just because Jacqueline's sister was her house's nanny, it was unfair for her friend to drop her kids off at her house every single time. While Mia felt that it was understandable if it was a few times, but not all the time.

While the RHOP star confessed to being mentally exhausted and drained by Jacqueline, it was only the beginning of the formation of cracks in their friendship. On their flight to Mexico, the duo got into a major argument, which was discussed with the rest of the cast after they reached their destination.

Mia and Jacqueline apparently had an argument about parenting. The former revealed that she was enquired about her friend's kids by her nanny (Jacqueline's sister) during Karen's live show. This led Mia to accuse Jacqueline of not taking care of her kids. However, the latter was upset at the accusation and confronted Mia over her behavior.

Jacqueline told her RHOP castmate that "it takes a village to take care of kids but she (Mia) wouldn't know anything about that," seemingly signaling the fact that Mia didn't have people to raise her. The latter, however, felt that her friend had stooped too low.

During their trip to Mexico, the friends got into another heated argument. While Jacqueline called Mia controlling, the latter asked her friend to keep her "legs closed to married men." This led to her friend having a severe emotional breakdown.

Fans react to Mia and Jacqueline's argument on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the former best friends' argument. Fans felt that Mia crossed the line with Jacqueline as she shouldn't have spoken to her friend like that. Check out what they have to say.

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips #RHOP Mia says Jacqueline and her are like sisters but the secrets Mia is revealing about Jacqueline are for an enemy not a sister. Fighting words. #RHOP Mia says Jacqueline and her are like sisters but the secrets Mia is revealing about Jacqueline are for an enemy not a sister. Fighting words. https://t.co/PC8ER1IVBX

Emma @halcyonhellion Mia took her best friend on TV and proceeded to treat her like utter trash for the cameras. No wonder she's upset. #RHOP Mia took her best friend on TV and proceeded to treat her like utter trash for the cameras. No wonder she's upset. #RHOP

JeriCampbell @jerivelour Mia is just so nasty. I had to rewatch and NOTHING Jacqueline said deserved Mia to speak to her in that manner… #RHOP Mia is just so nasty. I had to rewatch and NOTHING Jacqueline said deserved Mia to speak to her in that manner… #RHOP

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOP Mia is definitely the type that does things for her friends, and then stunts on them about it when she’s in front of other people. The worst. Mia is definitely the type that does things for her friends, and then stunts on them about it when she’s in front of other people. The worst.#RHOP

Rewine & Recap Podcast @rewineandrecap Mia is frustrated with the relationship she cultivated and enabled with Jacqueline. Huh girl? Lmao if you didn’t want her feeling entitled to your shit, you should’ve never made it nice and cozy for her and set that standard. -Princess #RHOP Mia is frustrated with the relationship she cultivated and enabled with Jacqueline. Huh girl? Lmao if you didn’t want her feeling entitled to your shit, you should’ve never made it nice and cozy for her and set that standard. -Princess #RHOP

Pearlie White @LeakinYours If Mia hasn't expressed to Jacqueline that her daughters shouldn't be dropped off all the time, then --- closed mouths don't get fed. Mia has a communication problem #RHOP If Mia hasn't expressed to Jacqueline that her daughters shouldn't be dropped off all the time, then --- closed mouths don't get fed. Mia has a communication problem #RHOP

Trill Scott-Heron @OldNeoSoul Mia is obviously trying to start a problem with Jacqueline to have one of her flop moments. Why raise the issues conveniently when your friendship is on camera? #RHOP Mia is obviously trying to start a problem with Jacqueline to have one of her flop moments. Why raise the issues conveniently when your friendship is on camera? #RHOP

TheOfficialSkoolBoi @Skool_boi



#RHOP Mia how about you stop 🛑 hiring your friends relatives…And if you got a issue with Jacqueline dropping her kids off talk to her directly! Mia how about you stop 🛑 hiring your friends relatives…And if you got a issue with Jacqueline dropping her kids off talk to her directly! #RHOP

IamME @iAMmexoxoxo Imagine going on a show with your “friend” and they pull this? Mia is pure evil trash! The type of “friend” who thinks they are better than you and belittles you in front of others is the absolute worst! #RHOP Imagine going on a show with your “friend” and they pull this? Mia is pure evil trash! The type of “friend” who thinks they are better than you and belittles you in front of others is the absolute worst! #RHOP

savvy @savvybgirl Mia is trash, who brings your best friend on vacation and tells all her business in front of everyone #RHOP Mia is trash, who brings your best friend on vacation and tells all her business in front of everyone #RHOP

RHOP season 7 is nearing its end. However, there is a lot more to be explored as the cast trip to Mexico is set to get even more dramatic as the ladies hash out their differences, address past issues and confront each other over their disagreements. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the drama.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHOP on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes