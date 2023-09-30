“My family is my number one priority”: RHOP star Mia Thornton announces separation from husband Gordon Thornton

It was recently revealed that RHOP stars Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton, who got married back in March 2012, are breaking up. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member gave an interview to People magazine and discussed the topic:

"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

The couple shares two children, Jeremiah Carter and Juliana.

Fans will get an insight into the couple's decision to end their marriage during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. According to the press release for season 8 of the show, it mentions:

"After facing business issues with The Joint chiropractor, Mia and Gordon are not in a good place in their marriage. Mia has looked into getting a divorce attorney, but she's choosing to go to couples therapy first. She's also trying to get back to a better place with Karen, but rumors get in the way."

Season 8 of RHOP is scheduled to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, November 5. After the latest episode of the show is released, it can also be viewed on Peacock.

What can fans expect from season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP)?

Many cast members will be seen in the upcoming season of RHOP, including Gizelle Bryant, Nneka Ihim, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

Ihim is the new cast member of the show, and according to her Bravo description:

“Raised in Beloit, Wisconsin, she’s a first-generation Nigerian-American whose drive and appreciation for the finer things in life are due to the hard work of her parents. Nneka’s father works as an interventional cardiologist while her mother is a stay-at-home mom who raised Nneka and her three older siblings.”

It further mentioned:

“Nneka got her law degree from the University of Wisconsin and then practiced in Los Angeles for nearly 10 years. While in L.A., Nneka met her future husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, when he sent her a DM. Nneka currently works as in-house employment counsel for a global financial technology company. She and Ikenna got married two years ago and recently bought a home in Potomac.”

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Keiana Stewart will appear as guests on this season of RHOP. Alternatively, in the upcoming season, the show will portray the struggles that the housewives face on a daily basis, whether it is professionally or personally.

A trailer for RHOP has already been released, which suggests there will be a lot of entertainment, drama, feud, and even possible romance.

According to the press release for the show:

"Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon has decided to remain by his side—and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she is truly happy or if she is just making excuses for her partner.”

Watch Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 on Bravo on Sunday, November 5.