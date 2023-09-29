What to expect from Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8?

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) gave a hit season last year, and it is now all set to return with season 8 in the coming weeks. The previous season of the show, that aired on October 9, 2022, had quite a few feuds, controversy, and drama. Now, RHOP season 8 is gearing up to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, November 5, with double the drama between the cast.

Further, season 8 of RHOP will include Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton as the main cast members. A new member has also been added to the cast this season—Nneka Ihim. The Bravo description of this new member states the following:

“Raised in Beloit, Wisconsin, she’s a first-generation Nigerian-American whose drive and appreciation for the finer things in life are due to the hard work of her parents. Nneka’s father works as an interventional cardiologist while her mother is a stay-at-home mom who raised Nneka and her three older siblings.”

Additionally, it mentions:

“Nneka got her law degree from the University of Wisconsin and then practiced in Los Angeles for nearly 10 years. While in L.A., Nneka met her future husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, when he sent her a DM. Nneka currently works as in-house employment counsel for a global financial technology company. She and Ikenna got married two years ago and recently bought a home in Potomac.”

Fans can watch the premiere episode of RHOP season 8 on Peacock the day after it airs on Bravo.

The upcoming season of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) has a lot to offer fans

In the upcoming season, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Keiana Stewart will appear on the show as friends of the cast members. According to the press release for the new season of the show, the cast members will face many challenges and difficulties, both personally and with each other.

This upcoming season of RHOP will feature "new dynamics and different vibes" as well. In addition, Bravo has released a sneak peek at what fans can expect from season 8. Ashley Darby mentioned the following with other cast members in the recent trailer:

"We are all Black women and we are all going through our different things in our lives and we're going to embrace that. We're going to keep Potomac weird, OK?"

Several cast members were also seen exploring new adventures, partying hard, and making confessions. In addition, Nneka Ihim, who will join the cast in RHOP season 8, shared a glimpse of her wealth as well. During this trailer, she mentioned:

"My daddy's a rich b*tch and he made sure his daughter's a rich b*tch too!"

The trailer also showed how Mia and Ashley argue about each other's marriage, while Robyn and Juan Dixon appeared to make some confessions during their exchange. According to the Bravo description, it includes:

"Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon has decided to remain by his side—and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she is truly happy or if she is just making excuses for her partner.”

To find out more about these developments, fans can watch the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) on Bravo on Sunday, November 5. On Peacock, fans can also catch up on the latest season.