"It's a desperate reach": RHOP fans slam Charrisse for her accusations towards Karen in episode 16

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members navigating personal issues, relationship issues, marital troubles, as well as wedding festivities, while also dealing with a lot of drama as they got involved in gossip, scandals and allegations throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Charrisse accused Karen of being involved with a waiter a few years ago. While some of the ladies knew about the same, they were still shocked with the accusations coming up.

Fans slammed Charrisse for digging up "decades old drama" about Karen. One tweeted:

Season 7 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Cast members of the show include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Mia Thornton, and Jacqueline Blake. While some have earned fan-favorite titles, others have been criticized by viewers for their behavior.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Naked Truth, reads:

"After returning from vacation, the ladies discover that what happens in Mexico doesn't always stay in Mexico; Ashley spills the beans about Mia and Wendy's interesting exchange; Charrisse shares a story about Karen that leaves the ladies shocked."

Charrisse comes under fire from fans for spreading rumors about Karen on RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP began with the cast members continuing their daily activities after their return from Mexico. The ladies were starting to plan Robyn's wedding to Juan and wanted to throw the star a bachelorette party. While sitting with Gizelle, Robyn expressed that she didn't want Karen and Wendy to be part of the bachelorette celebrations.

By the end of their Mexico trip, Robyn and Karen were engaged in a heated argument over the Grand Dame's accusations against Juan Dixon. She alleged that Juan had touched her inappropriately and was also involved with another woman who looked like her. This led to a long-term fractured friendship between the two ladies.

However, Robyn wasn't the only RHOP star Karen had an issue with. The Grand Dame also feuded with Charrisse at the start of the trip. She had previously not invited the latter to her live show, which was only the beginning of their issues this season. Considering the two have had unresolved issues from the past few seasons, this installment only worsened the same.

Charrisse blamed Karen for not being there for her when she lost her father, while the latter wanted Charrisse "to stop trying to be friends with her." The two have had a lot of back and forth in the past couple of weeks and this week's episode only added fuel to the fire.

While sitting with fellow RHOP cast members at Robyn's bachelorette party, Charrisse addressed her issues with Karen before making huge accusations about the latter. The star stated that the last time she hung out with Karen at a club, the latter was involved with a waiter. Charrisse proceeded to add that her fellow co-star had been involved with a lot of men previously.

Fans call out Charrisse for her behavior on RHOP

Fans took to social media to address their disappointment with Charrise. While some felt that she was obsessed with Karen, others wondered why she didn't bring it up when Karen was present during the Mexico trip.

🍅 Summertime Ketch 🍅 @KetchupBrown #RHOPotomac Of course as soon as Karen is not with the group Sleepy Charrisse wanna be wide awake spewing mad hate on the Grande Dame’s name. Where was this energy when Karen was sitting across from u? #rhop Of course as soon as Karen is not with the group Sleepy Charrisse wanna be wide awake spewing mad hate on the Grande Dame’s name. Where was this energy when Karen was sitting across from u? #rhop #RHOPotomac https://t.co/ZTRsOu7qb0

rosechocglam @rosechocglam Charrisse has had Karen’s name in her mouth all season #RHOP Charrisse has had Karen’s name in her mouth all season #RHOP https://t.co/mRNteE7uc8

Alexa 🥑 @vidadealexa How come every time we hear a “rumor” about Karen it’s always coming from Charrisse? The lady that said she didn’t know Karen before this show... 🤨 it’s giving obsessed #rhop How come every time we hear a “rumor” about Karen it’s always coming from Charrisse? The lady that said she didn’t know Karen before this show... 🤨 it’s giving obsessed #rhop

capricorn stellium @XVIII_infiniti i’m trying to understand that entire scene and why charrisse felt the need to bring any of that up. like there’s no way she’s that mad karen ain’t ask her to come back on the show #rhop i’m trying to understand that entire scene and why charrisse felt the need to bring any of that up. like there’s no way she’s that mad karen ain’t ask her to come back on the show #rhop

FeFe87__ @FH022787 Charrisse is spilling fake tea for Giselle, now I see why Robyn and Giselle wanted her back on the show, we don’t want her though…. Booooo!!! #rhop Charrisse is spilling fake tea for Giselle, now I see why Robyn and Giselle wanted her back on the show, we don’t want her though…. Booooo!!! #rhop

ERIC @EricUnedited



But this? This takedown session @ the table where she isn’t even present is pathetic. Charrisse & Gizelle should honestly be ashamed.



Disgusting. This is sad. If y’all want Karen off the show just say that.But this? This takedown session @ the table where she isn’t even present is pathetic. Charrisse & Gizelle should honestly be ashamed.Disgusting. #RHOP #RHOP Reunion #RHOP otomac This is sad. If y’all want Karen off the show just say that. But this? This takedown session @ the table where she isn’t even present is pathetic. Charrisse & Gizelle should honestly be ashamed. Disgusting. #RHOP #RHOPReunion #RHOPotomac https://t.co/Q7Qn53jgMJ

TheOfficialSkoolBoi @Skool_boi



#RHOP The desperation on Charrisse is pathetic!! The desperation on Charrisse is pathetic!!#RHOP https://t.co/UvTqYZDa8b

Brett @brewsonn Charrisse really has issues with Karen. You talking all this mess when she’s not present. Hold that same energy for when she’s present. #RHOP #RHOP otomac Charrisse really has issues with Karen. You talking all this mess when she’s not present. Hold that same energy for when she’s present. #RHOP #RHOPotomac

he reads. @TheGreatIsNate The finale is literally next week— save it, sister! This Karen “tea” isn’t doing it for me because Charrisse didn’t have nearly as much to say during her confrontation with Karen or throughout the Mexico trip.The finale is literally next week— save it, sister! #RHOP This Karen “tea” isn’t doing it for me because Charrisse didn’t have nearly as much to say during her confrontation with Karen or throughout the Mexico trip. 😂 The finale is literally next week— save it, sister! #RHOP https://t.co/WPwcwyhjcw

Season 7 of RHOP is inching closer to its end and with each episode, the ladies have been bringing in more drama. With many scandals, arguments, and altercations that have already transpired in the season, viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the rest of the season and a more dramatic reunion.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHOP next Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

