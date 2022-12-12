"I don't trust it": Fans don't believe Robyn after she makes amends with Candiace on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members returning from their trip to Miami to try and resolve their issues and hash out any form of impending differences. While some were resolved, others only led to confrontations, arguments and fights, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Robyn decided to make amends with Candiace. As the two ladies sat down, they talked it out and sorted out their issues. Fans, however, failed to believe Robyn had the best intentions. One tweeted:

Season 7 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Cast members Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Jacqueline Blake have brought in more spice as compared to its previous installment. While some have been fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior.

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode, titled, Cleaning Up the Mess, reads:

"The ladies return to Potomac and get back to business; Gizelle and Robyn prepare for their "Reasonably Shady" live show; Karen prepares for a live experience of her own; Ashley gets emotional about her separation with Michael; Gizelle hosts a party."

Candiace and Robyn talk it out on RHOP

On tonight's episode of RHOP, the cast members returned to their normal routine after their trip from Miami. While Ashley got back to making TikTok videos, Mia and Candiace spent some quality time with their family. The latter revealed that she had received her MBA from Howard University and would use her education towards advancing her music career.

While talking to her husband, Candiace was planning her first ever backyard party. She explained that there were some conversations with housewives that she was looking forward to having. The RHOP star revealed that she wanted to make things right with Karen after she previously spread a rumor about the Grand Dame dating other men, which was eventually revealed while the ladies were in Miami.

After Candiace Instagram video broke out slamming fellow cast members, Ashley revealed the rumor, which made Karen furious. She wanted to make amends for the rumor she spread on the show, and revealed how Robyn had sent her a message wanting to talk after what transpired between them on the final night in Miami.

Robyn left Candiace a message stating that they needed to talk, considering they were screaming at each other after the former made her fellow castmate's Instagram video public. When she mentioned it to her podcast partner Gizelle, the latter confessed to being disappointed by Candiace's behavior.

However, Robyn decided to meet up with Candiace and let it all out. While having a conversation, she revealed that her stylist's sister and brother-in-law had passed away in a car accident, which made her think that life was too short and the RHOP star had to squash any form of "beef" that she had with people she cared about.

Robyn explained that she was disappointed with Candiace for questioning her loyalty as a friend on Instagram Live, especially when she was the one defending Candiace's husband Chris during allegations surrounding him flirting with other cast members. Her fellow castmate apologized for speaking ill about Robyn in her video and confessed to thinking of her as a sister.

Fans react to Candiace and Robyn's conversation on RHOP

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the conversation. They didn't believe that Candiace and Robyn had a genuine conversation and genuinely made amends.

Some didn't even know how the ladies were friends, considering the amount of drama that transpired between them, and slammed Robyn for being fake as she was the one who made Candice's video public, when she could've spoken to her privately.

DJ @Dudwiser Everybody confused by Candiace and Robyn reconciling because production has robbed of us their real friendship for years. #RHOP Everybody confused by Candiace and Robyn reconciling because production has robbed of us their real friendship for years. #RHOP

Danielle @daniannettej Obviously Robyn and Candiace aren’t that close if Robyn is bringing recordings of Candiace to dinner in front of the whole group. This is obviously a filler episode #rhop Obviously Robyn and Candiace aren’t that close if Robyn is bringing recordings of Candiace to dinner in front of the whole group. This is obviously a filler episode #rhop

peaches and beyoncé @brayonceee If I’m being honest, it’s super weird that Candiace is saying Robyn is the one she looks up to the most even though Robyn is part of the most colorist crew. #RHOP If I’m being honest, it’s super weird that Candiace is saying Robyn is the one she looks up to the most even though Robyn is part of the most colorist crew. #RHOP

MrsPettyashell @MPettyashell Candiace and Robyn claim they so close but Robyn would have never done Gizelle like that #RHOP Candiace and Robyn claim they so close but Robyn would have never done Gizelle like that #RHOP

Justin | Not Today NECK! @its4realjus10



And y’all see Candiace is being the bigger person as usual. Robyn you’re not stupid. You know Candiace wasn’t talking about you on Instagram live. 🙄And y’all see Candiace is being the bigger person as usual. #RHOP Robyn you’re not stupid. You know Candiace wasn’t talking about you on Instagram live. 🙄And y’all see Candiace is being the bigger person as usual. #RHOP

The Third King @thirdking0208



I'm fine with a few low-drama episodes, but I don't know what to make of all this. Maybe the ladies just needed to breathe after Miami. Lol.

#RHOP Robyn and Candiace making up despite Robyn not watching the full IG video, Mia STILL lying, Jamal Bryant, and all these tears!I'm fine with a few low-drama episodes, but I don't know what to make of all this. Maybe the ladies just needed to breathe after Miami. Lol. Robyn and Candiace making up despite Robyn not watching the full IG video, Mia STILL lying, Jamal Bryant, and all these tears! I'm fine with a few low-drama episodes, but I don't know what to make of all this. Maybe the ladies just needed to breathe after Miami. Lol.#RHOP https://t.co/jOir5pfg6c

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ The funniest thing about that whole Robyn scene is she NEVER apologized to Candiace then had the nerve to blame Candiace by saying “next time be specific” - Robyn is a master manipulator to everyone around her except Juan Dixon #RHOP The funniest thing about that whole Robyn scene is she NEVER apologized to Candiace then had the nerve to blame Candiace by saying “next time be specific” - Robyn is a master manipulator to everyone around her except Juan Dixon #RHOP https://t.co/6mqhqUK0SJ

S.L.C. @DSTDr2B Candiace why are you letting Robyn off the hook? If she's your close friend why would she try to call you out in front of everyone? #RHOP Candiace why are you letting Robyn off the hook? If she's your close friend why would she try to call you out in front of everyone? #RHOP

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 I Don’t Care About Robyn Crying to Candiace because What’s She Did To Candiace Was Wrong and She Knows Wasn’t Not Right At All. #RHOP I Don’t Care About Robyn Crying to Candiace because What’s She Did To Candiace Was Wrong and She Knows Wasn’t Not Right At All. #RHOP

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Robyn claims to be Candiace’s big sister but wouldn’t a big sister pull you aside and ask you about the IG live PRIVATELY?! A big sister wouldn’t plot and expose you in front of an audience. Miss me with the bullshit!! Robyn is a friend to NO ONE but Gizelle Bryant! #RHOP Robyn claims to be Candiace’s big sister but wouldn’t a big sister pull you aside and ask you about the IG live PRIVATELY?! A big sister wouldn’t plot and expose you in front of an audience. Miss me with the bullshit!! Robyn is a friend to NO ONE but Gizelle Bryant! #RHOP https://t.co/IGbw6NhB7h

Season 7 of RHOP is getting dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the ladies get involved in more conflicts, leading to a significant amount of drama throughout the course of the season. Viewers will have to tune in to see what else is in store for them.

Keep watching RHOP on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes